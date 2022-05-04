Yerba Buena Gardens Festival kicks off Saturday and promises to be exuberant

Kitka, specializing in Eastern European women’s music, presents “Songs for Ukraine” with special guest Ukrainian vocalist Mariana Sadovska on Thursday, May 19. (Photo by Louis Carrella)

The Yerba Buena Gardens Festival has long been one of the most diverse, uplifting and superbly talent-packed performance celebrations in the Bay Area, and its 2022 season looks likely to reaffirm that distinction. Acts ranging from lauded jazz artists to LGBTQ+ taiko drummers to the San Francisco Mime Troupe to a near-maniacal ukulele blowout can be enjoyed at the six-month extravaganza, which begins Saturday.

About 100 free outdoor performances will take place at the festival, which runs from May 7 through Oct. 29 at several sites in San Francisco’s Yerba Buena neighborhood. Featured artists include highly regarded A-listers and emerging talents from the worlds of music, dance, theater, circus arts and literature.

“Exuberant” is how Linda Lucera, the festival’s executive and artistic director, describes this year’s festival, adding that the event feels especially exciting because “it’s the first time since the pandemic began that we have a full schedule.”

“It is emotionally fulfilling to see the best of the Bay Area arts and to be in the community,” Lucera says of the appeal of the festival for attendees, who include people from all over the Bay Area as well as those who live and work in the Yerba Buena community.

The festival shines among events of its kind in several ways, Lucera says. Duration-wise, it is a rare deal, transpiring over a half year. It abounds with top-rate talent. It offers easy access to public transportation. It takes place in a culturally rich, relaxing community setting.

It’s also free. “It’s a good event for people who don’t have lots of money,” Lucera says. “There is no two-drink minimum.”

The performers, about 85% of them locally based, and many of them radiantly exhibiting a Bay Area vibe, are chosen for reasons of artistic merit, entertainment value and community representation. “The Bay Area has so much cultural wealth,” Lucera says. The festival’s programmers “make sure to respect The City’s many communities. They work hard to make sure that the audience is diverse, too.”

Lunchtime and a few evening concerts take place on Thursdays and Saturdays at the Yerba Buena Gardens Esplanade. Salsa at Jessie, an open-air evening salsa dance party, occurs in Jessie Square on the third Thursday of every month. The Children’s Garden Series happens on Fridays in the Yerba Buena Children’s Garden. Poetic Tuesdays, on the second Tuesday afternoon of every month, features poets and musicians in Jessie Square.

Dance classes, presented by Rhythm & Motion, are on Wednesdays.

Cuba-born, internationally recognized percussionist and vocalist Jesus Diaz kicks off the festival on Saturday, May 7. (Photo by Lisa Keating)

Kicking it all off, on May 7, is Cuba-born, internationally recognized percussionist and vocalist Jesus Diaz, known for his Afro-Cuban music, both traditional and popular. He appears with his Habana Afro-Cuban Ensemble, which features local jazz figures and Cuban artists. Expect the concert to be “like fire,” Lucera says.

Lucera also praises the afternoon’s opening act: Chulita Vinyl Club, an all-genre, record-playing DJ collective made up of self-identifying women of color.

On May 12, New Voices Bay Area TIGQ Chorus, featuring singers who identify as transgender, intersex or gender-queer, perform.

On May 19, t

Acclaimed jazz and soul vocalist Tiffany Austin (May 26), comes to the gardens, as well as Gamelan Sekar Jaya (May 28). The latter, a locally based Balinese ensemble, is one of several acts with a world premiere on the slate.

“On June 18, everyone will be dancing in the gardens,” Lucera says, referencing Na Lei Hulu I Ka Wekiu, the local Hawaiian dance group led by hula master Patrick Makuakane. Lucera describes the company as a “big troupe with a dance school, a group really made for the gardens.”

On June 19, the Native Contemporary Arts Festival, one of a handful of cultural festivals on the bill, fills the gardens.

Circus Bella (June 25), the nationally known circus troupe with an all-star band, and one of the festival’s most popular acts, presents two performances of its new show, “Flip * Flop * Fly.”

Queer Taiko, a troupe of LGBTQ+ artists and friends who build community and increase visibility through Japanese taiko drumming, supply thunder on June 30.

Lucera enthusiastically recommends SF Uke Jam (July 9), which presents its “Summer UkeSplosion!”

“I love the ukulele festival,” Lucera says, describing it as a happening that attracts uke fanatics galore, along with people simply curious about the petite stringed instrument. “Two hundred to 300 people come with ukuleles,” she says. “They also have a play-along list.”

The satirical, locally treasured San Francisco Mime Troupe, which dates back to the civil rights era, and which shifted to radio plays during the pandemic, provides two hours of outdoor theater on July 16.

Lucera excitedly notes the return of renowned jazz and cabaret singer Paula West (Aug. 6) to the gardens, in an appearance presented with the AfroSolo Arts Festival.

Pistahan, the celebration of Filipino arts, enlivens the gardens for a weekend Aug. 13-14.

Lucera cites as a highlight the Marcus Shelby New Orchestra, which world premieres on Sept. 3 a work called “Blues in the City.” Shelby, the local jazz notable whose projects address Black history, is an artist whose evolution the festival has long followed. “He is so thoughtful about what he wants to do, and his work reflects what music can do for the community and for social justice,” Lucera says.

Dance maker and Kularts director Alleluia Panis presents on Oct. 1 a socially themed world premiere, “Nursing These Wounds.” Subjects include colonization in the Philippines and the role Pilipinx nurses play in U.S. health care.

October community arts celebrations include Indigenous Peoples’ Day festivities (Oct. 10) and Litquake (Oct. 15-16), embracing authors and reading.

Salsa at Jessie parties lead off with Carlitos Medrano and Sabor De Mi Cuba (May 19).

Performers at the children’s series include acrobats, puppeteers, and clowns.

Poetic Tuesdays, presented by Litquake and the Museum of the African Diaspora, features curated lineups of poetry and music.

Circus Bella performs its new show ” “Flip * Flop * Fly” on Saturday, June 25. (Jim Watkins Photography)

“Public space is so precious,” says Lucera, who notes that guests can experience additional attractions in the garden area. These include the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, the second-largest MLK memorial in the nation.

The Yerba Buena Gardens Festival was founded in 2000 to celebrate San Francisco’s diverse cultural makeup and to recognize South of Market communities, including Filipino immigrants, low-income families and people of color, displaced by redevelopment.

Over its 22 years, the festival has presented more than 42,000 artists and attracted more than 2 million members of the public.

Funding for the Yerba Buena Gardens Festival has come from various sources, including government and foundation grants and money from conventions at Moscone Center.

Despite the pandemic, Lucera says she thinks the festival will attract a sizable audience this year.

“The prognosis is good,” she says. “People want to be outside. Artists are ready to come back.”

IF YOU GO:

Yerba Buena Gardens Festival

Where: Esplanade, Yerba Buena Gardens, Mission Street between Third and Fourth Streets, S.F.

Jessie Square, Yerba Buena Gardens, 760 Mission St., S.F.

Children’s Garden, Yerba Buena Gardens, 799 Howard St., S.F.

When: May 7 through Oct. 29

Tickets: Free

Contact: (415) 543-1718; ybgfestival.org