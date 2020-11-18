‘Wonderland of lights’ coming to Golden Gate Park

The pandemic won’t stop a celebratory art installation slated to close out Golden Gate Park’s 150th anniversary festivities.

“Entwined,” a “whimsical wonderland of lights” created by San Francisco artist Charles Gadeken, will transform Peacock Meadow in the park’s east end into an “enchanted forest of otherworldly shapes,” according to a press release issued by the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department and San Francisco Parks Alliance.

The project, approved by the Arts Commission on Oct. 5, will be on view between Dec. 10 and Feb. 28, with a possible extension through June 1.

“’Entwined’ is an immersive light experience for Golden Gate Park visitors to explore, engage with and enjoy. What does the ‘tree of life’ look like in the world, post-nature? The installation is my latest exploration of this question, blending timeless natural objects with abstract forms and modern technology to evoke wonder, magic and joy,” Gadeken said.

Filled with paths and places where visitors can sit under a grove while maintaining social distancing, the Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible public art project includes trees ranging from 12 to 20 feet tall with illuminated canopies as large as 30 feet. Sculptures created from 2,000 LED lights become flowering bushes, say park officials, who add that the lighting effects are inspired by nature, from raindrops on pavement, to lighting and thunderstorms, and ripples on a pond.

“As the days get darker, this dazzling installation will light the way for park lovers to experience Golden Gate Park in a new and creative way as we close out its 150th anniversary,” said San Francisco Recreation and Park General Manager Phil Ginsburg. “A twilight stroll through the park’s east will be truly magical this winter. People can visit The City’s official holiday tree in front of McLaren Lodge before exploring ‘Entwined,’ marveling at the Conservatory’s annual light show, and enjoying the 150-foot Observation Wheel and illuminated bandshell in the Music Concourse.”

“Entwined,” which has been financed through private donations to the Park Alliance’s Golden Gate Park 150 campaign and does not use city funds, is a new concept designed for Golden Gate Park, although parts appeared in Electric Daisy Carnival Vegas and Canada’s Toronto Light Festival.

