Wombats frontman has kids, a #1 album and song-related NFTs

The Wombats is led by Matthew Murphy, who since co-founding the Wombats in 2003 has undergone adulting life changes. (Photo by Tom Oxley)

Wombats frontman Matthew “Murph” Murphy wasn’t looking for serious life lessons when the pandemic hit, but he found them just the same.

The Liverpool native had recently married hotelier Akemi Topel and settled down with her in Los Angeles, where they were raising their two young daughters, Dylan and Kai. Maintaining grace under lockdown pressure required not only his trademark gallows-grim humor, but a humble gratitude for everyday miracles. He was reminded of this whenever he compared notes with band drummer Dan Haggis, who was living in London, sans kids.

“He was crawling up the walls, while I was cleaning up vomit and shit and trying to keep two human beings alive, because I had to,” the singer says. “So as terrible as the pandemic has been, I’m not gonna lie — It’s been amazing for me, because otherwise I wouldn’t have gotten to see my children grow up like that. I would have been on tour somewhere.”

Despite the omicron variant’s virulence, The Wombats just hit the road again, with a concert scheduled for San Francisco Feb. 21. Dry, lyrical wit and sugary pop hooks are what first set this brainy alt-rock trio apart from its post-Britpop peers back in 2007, via the hilarious hit single “Let’s Dance to Joy Division” and its equally acerbic parent disc, “A Guide to Love, Loss & Desperation.”

That winning combination still colors the group’s new fifth effort, “Fix Yourself, Then the World” — and in catchy wry-worded ditties like “Method to the Madness,” “This Car Drives All By Itself” and “Everything I Love is Going to Die.” Fans continue to laugh along with Murphy and company; the album just hit #1 on the UK charts, with actual physical copies accounting for 86% of sales — a rarity in our Spotify-streaming era. The group was compelled to attempt a risky backing tour.

Murphy’s newfound maturity had been creeping up on him for a few years now. After his 2017 honeymoon in Barcelona, he started thinking deeper thoughts, feeling like everything in his life had changed. That sense of adult responsibility courses through “Fix” fables, such as “Work is Easy, Life is Hard,” “People Don’t Change People, Time Does” and a nursery rhyme-laden “Don’t Poke the Bear.” The lyricist was surprised when his words — “We’re smashing mics in karaoke bars/ You’re running late with half your makeup on” (from an Oliver Nelson remix of 2015’s “Greek Tragedy” track) — struck a TikTok nerve in 2020, inspiring the creation of over 600,000 new home-singalong videos. Another morsel of wisdom Murphy acquired — his words could be cross-generational.

“The advent of marriage and kids and moving to L.A. — whatever’s guiding me is a common theme in the new album,” says Murphy, who was fortunate enough to attend LIPA, Paul McCartney’s prestigious Liverpool arts academy. “And now I feel like there’s no utility in negativity anymore for me, or cynicism, because all the good things that have ever happened to me have come from me trying to have a positive mindset.”

To achieve this, he’s adopted a daily exercise regimen, complemented by the Wim Hof breathing technique. “It’s amazing,” he says. “In only a few minutes, you can completely oxygenate your blood, and you feel great, and very calm.”

As “Fix” began to coalesce, Murphy set one key wordplay rule for himself — not to directly reference COVID or its attendant restrictions. But one stark metaphor managed to slip out in the disco-funky “Everything I Love Is Going to Die,” which alludes to a crazy year spent “Kissing teeth-locked in a quarantine.”

“‘Everything’ was supposed to be a liberating, fairly uplifting song,” he says, chuckling. “But I just like the dichotomy of giving it the most miserable title, ever.”

Looking back on his British childhood, Murphy is at a loss to explain how he ever wound up onstage, leading his own band. “It’s certainly a question I ask myself every (tour) night around 9:30 p.m.,” he says. Ongoing work with a therapist is helping him connect the creative dots to his past.

But mainly, he’s been staying focused on the future: The Wombats will soon release 3,000 unique, carbon-negative NFTs, which boast a Rubik’s Cube blockchain game that unlocks bonus “Fix” material and a full metaverse concert from the group. A new EP will follow.

Murphy also says he never wants to live in a quiet household again. “That’s something I’m desperately trying to reverse with my kids,” he says. “My house in L.A. is just pure carnage, all the time, which I like. And at least I got Dylan to (age) two and I go Kai Kai to one without leaving home very much. Which in itself is kind of a blessing, really.”

IF YOU GO

The Wombats

Where: Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave., S.F.

When: 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21

Tickets: $30-$35

Contact: www.axs.com