Winter 2020 Arts Preview: Dance

Local choreographers and esteemed troupes of international renown bring work to Bay Area stages

From left, Megan and Shannon Kurashige, Sonja Dale and Sarah Dionne Woods-LaDue appear in Sharp Fine’s “Just Ahead of Darkness” at Z Space from Feb. 7-9. (Courtesy RJ Muna)

San Francisco Ballet Program 1: Christopher Wheeldon’s popular 2012 “Cinderella” set to Prokofiev’s music is revived. Through Feb. 2. $35-$399. War Memorial Opera House, 301 Van Ness Ave., S.F., sfballet.org

Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México de Silvia Lozano presents regional dances of Mexico at the Hammer Theatre Center in San Jose Jan. 24-25. (Courtesy Columbia Artists)

Ballet Folclórico Nacional De México De Silvia Lozano: For more than 50 years, the troupe has been showcasing Mexico’s traditional, regional folk dances, music and costumes. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24-25, $30-$45. Hammer Theatre Center, 101 Paseo De San Antonio, San Jose, hammertheatre.com

Fresh Festival: The closing weekend of the program of experimental performances features ALTERNATIVA directed by dancer Kathleen Hermesdorf, Irish artist Tara Brandel in collaboration with Nigerian street dancer Nicholas Nwosu; and Brontez Purnell with a new work. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24-25, $25-$35. Joe Goode Annex, 401 Alabama St., S.F., freshfestival.org

Dance Brigade’s “Butterfly Effect” at Dance Mission addresses climate change. (Courtesy Brooke Anderson)

Dance Brigade: Krissy Keefer’s new, large-scale, site-specific work “Butterfly Effect” addresses the climate crisis, its title referring to how small actions can have far-reaching consequences. Jan. 24-Feb. 9, $26-$40. Dance Mission, 3316 24th St., S.F., dancemissiontheater.org

Theatre Flamenco: The original work “Soul y Alma” features flamenco dancers Carola Zertuche, Cristina Hall and Eduardo Guerrero in collaboration with the gospel chorus of Glide Memorial Methodist Church. 8 p.m. Feb. 1, $25-$55. Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F., cityboxoffice.com

Diablo Ballet: “Balanchine and Beyond” features Balanchine’s “Who Cares?” as well as Penny Saunders’ “Berceuse” and Sally Street’s “Bach Suite for Strings.” 8 p.m. Feb. 7, 2 and 8 p.m. Feb. 8. $36-$48. Del Valle Theatre, 1963 Tice Valley Blvd., Walnut Creek, diabloballet.org

Alonzo King Lines Ballet: The troupe premieres “Grace” at Grace Cathedral, a work inspired by diverse sacred music that investigates the relationship between spiritual and physical selves. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7-8. $40. 1110 California St., S.F., linesballet.org

Sharp & Fine: The dance-theater troupe’s “Just Ahead of Darkness” with six performers and four musicians draws on the Japanese and Japanese-American tradition of remembering the dead to tell stories of “family, love, loss and the return of ghosts.” 8 p.m. Feb. 7-8, 2 p.m. Feb. 9. $30-$35. Z Space, 450 Florida St., S.F., www.zpace.org

San Francisco Ballet Program 2: Stanton Welch’s “Bespoke,” Liam Scarlett’s “Hummingbird” and Mark Morris’ “Sandpiper Ballet” make up “Classical (Re) Vision.” Feb. 11-22. $29-$399. War Memorial Opera House, S.F., sfballet.org

Encounters with Vicky Shick: The veteran New York dancer shares solo work from her past repertoire and new work developed with local Bay Area dancers as part of Encounters Over 60, a program of the Margaret Jenkins Dance Company supporting older artists. 7 p.m. Feb. 12, pay-what-you-can. Margaret Jenkins Dance Lab, 301 Eighth St., Suite 200, S.F., www.mjdc.org/encounters

Sasha De Sola and Carlo Di Lanno are pictured in “Etudes,” which is on San Francisco Ballet’s Program 3. (Courtesy Erik Tomasson)

San Francisco Ballet Program 3: “Dance Innovations” includes Edwaard Liang’s “The Infinite Ocean,” the premiere of Trey McIntyre’s “The Big Hunger” and Harald Lander’s “Etudes.” Feb. 13-23. $29-$399. War Memorial Opera House, S.F., sfballet.org

ODC/Dance Unplugged: The evening offers a “candid, behind-the-scenes” look into the creative process of ODC’s choreographers; a 6:30 p.m. reception precedes the presentation. 7 p.m. Feb. 14, $25. ODC Theater, 3153 17th St., S.F., odc.dance/tickets

“Esplanade” is among the works in Paul Taylor Dance Company’s two-program engagement on Feb. 19-23. (Courtesy Paul B. Goode)

Paul Taylor Dance Company: San Francisco Performances presents the iconic modern troupe on its Celebration Tour in two programs: A includes “Company B,” “Esplanade” and the West Coast premiere of “Concertiana”; B includes “Cloven Kingdom,” “Polaris” and “Piazzola Caldera.” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19-22, 2 p.m. Feb. 23, $45-$90 Blue Shield of California Theater at YBCA, 700 Howard St., SF., sfperformances.org

Berkeley Dance Project: The UC Berkeley performance series features choreography by Eden Cayabyab, Joyce Chan, Erik Lee, Michelle Lin, Latanya d. Tigner, Namrata Subramanian and Mitali Yadav and Lisa Wymore. Feb. 20-29, $13-$20. Zellerbach Playhouse, UC Berkeley campus, http://tdps.berkeley.edu/

Samuel Melecio-Zambrano, left, and Gizeh Muniz appear in Kinetech Arts’ “AI Sensorium” on Feb. 21-23 at ODC Theater. (Courtesy Weidong Yang)

Kinetic Arts-AI Sensorium: Dancers, scientists, and digital artists consider the effects on bodies and minds of advances in machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI). 8 p.m. Feb. 21-23. $15-$30. ODC Theater, 3153 17th St., S.F., odc.dance/tickets

Black Choreographers Festival Weekend One: Residence Artist Workshop (RAW) presents natalya shoar in an evening-length solo in three parts, co-choreographed with Bianca Stephanie Mendoza, Charbel Rohayem and Jane Selna 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22-23, $15. SAFEhouse Arts, 156 Eddy St., S.F., safehousearts.org

Zachary Artice and Terez Dean Orr appear in “Take Five” on the program of Smuin’s Dance Series 1 in Mountain View Feb. 27-March 1. (Courtesy Chris Hardy)

Smuin Dance Series 01: The contemporary ballet troupe’s 26th season offers dances by James Kudelka, Rex Wheeler and Michael Smuin. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27-28, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29, 2 p.m. March 1. $25-$79. Center for Performing Arts, 500 Castro St., Mountain View, www.smuinballet.org

Dancer Wendy Whelan and cellist Maya Beiser appear in “The Day” on Feb. 27-29. (Courtesy Hayim Heron)

The Day: San Francisco Performances presents dancer Wendy Whelan and cellist Maya Beiser in a piece by choreographer Lucinda Childs, set to music by David Lang. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27-28, $45-$65. Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F., sfperformances.org

Nancy Karp + Dancers: In the site-specific premiere “piano piano,” which features music by Jay Cloidt, audiences are invited to follow the performers through the building’s hallways, balconies and central floor space. 8 p.m. Feb. 27-29, 3 p.m. March 1, $25-$45. Dresher Ensemble Studio, West Oakland, nancykarp.org

Derek Harris, left, and Hien Huynh dance in Deborah Slater Dance Theater’s “InCivility” series, which continues Feb. 27-March 1. (Courtesy Robbie Sweeny

Deborah Slater Dance Theater: “A Seat at the Table” is the third, final section of the company’s “InCivility” series, which was created in response to rising racism, sexism and xenophobia associated with the 2016 election. 8 p.m. Feb. 27-29, 5 p.m. March 1, $20-$50. ODC Theater, 3153 17th St., S.F., odc.dance/incivility

Berkeley Ballet Theater: “Rightfully Ours,” co-presented by San Francisco Girls Chorus, includes new choreography and music inspired by women who fought for women’s right to vote and the passage of the 19th Amendment. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29. $28-$50. Blue Shield of California Theater at YBCA, 700 Howard St., S.F., cityboxoffice.com ^

Black Choreographers Festival-Here & Now: Dances by Alexander Diaz, dana e. fitchett, Shawn Hawkins, Frankie Lee Peterson III, Dazaun Soleyn and others are featured in the 16th annual event presented by the African & African American Performing Arts Coalition and K*Star*Productions. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29 and March 1, $10-$30. Dance Mission, 3316 24th St., S.F.

Joffrey Ballet: Cal Performances hosts the Chicago-based troupe performing dances by Nicolas Blanc, Justin Peck, and California premieres of works by Liam Scarlett and Stephanie Martinez. 8 p.m. March 6-7, 3 p.m. March 3. $42-$148. Zellerbach Hall, Bancroft Way and Dana Street, Berkeley, www.calperformances.org

Merián Soto is featured in Margaret Jenkins Dance Company’s Encounters Over 60 presentations.(Courtesy Mark Poucher)

Encounters with Merián Soto: The veteran dance artist from Puerto Rico and Philadelphia shares solo work from her past and new dances developed locally as part of Margaret Jenkins’ program supporting lives and histories of senior dancers. 7 p.m. March 5, pay-what-you-can. Margaret Jenkins Dance Lab, 301 Eighth St.,Suite 200, S.F., www.mjdc.org/encounters

Weaving Spirits Festival of Two-Spirit Performance: California Native, Relocated Native and Visiting Native performers offer performances ranging from traditional to experimental to drag in the showcase organized by an intergenerational team of indigenous community leaders. 8 p.m. March 6-7, 5 p.m. March 8, $20-$30. CounterPulse, 80 Turk St., S.F., counterpulse.org

San Francisco Ballet Program 4: George Balanchine’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” based on Shakespeare’s play and set to music by Mendelssohn, is presented for the first time in 34 years. March 6-15. $35-$399. War Memorial Opera House, S.F., sfballet.org

RAWdance: In “Triple Take,” artistic directors Wendy Rein, Ryan T. Smith and Katerina Wong create eclectic new works for 10 dancers. 8 p.m. March 12-14, 3 p.m. March 15. $25-$60. ODC Theatre, 3153 17th St., S.F., odc.dance/tripletake

Dorrance Dance performs SOUNDspace on March 13–15 UC Berkeley’s Zellerbach Playhouse. (Courtesy Matthew Murphy)

Dorrance Dance: Choreographer Michelle Dorrance’s piece “SOUNDSpace” features 13 tap dancers and one acoustic bass player. 2 and 4 p.m. March 13, 3 p.m. March 14. $34-$68. Zellerbach Playhouse, near Bancroft Way and Dana Street, UC Berkeley campus, calperformances.org

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo: The acclaimed all-male dance and comedy troupe has presented its sophisticated ballet parody for more than 40 years. 8 p.m. March 14, 3 p.m. March 16, $19-$98. Zellerbach Hall, UC Berkeley campus, calperformances.org

Mark Foehringer Dance Project|SF’s 50-minute “Alice in Wonderland” comes to Fort Mason’s Cowell Theater in March. (Courtesy photo)

Mark Foehringer Dance Project|SF: The family-friendly, 50-minute “Alice in Wonderland” based on Lewis Carroll’s book features colorful sets, costumes, puppets, live music and 11 performers in the cast. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. March 21-22. $20.50-$42.50. Cowell Theater, Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., S.F., mfdpsf.org/alice/

San Francisco Ballet Program 5: Artistic director Helgi Tomasson’s “7 for Eight,” David Dawson’s “Anima Animus” and Cathy Marston’s premiere “Mrs. Robinson” are in “Ballet Accelerator.” March 24-April 4. $25-$399. War Memorial Opera House, S.F., www.sfballet.org

San Francisco Ballet Program 6: “Pleasant Perspectives” includes works in which choreographers Yuri Possokhov, Benjamin Millepied and Alexei Ratmansky reimagine classical forms. March 26-April 5. $29-$375. War Memorial Opera House, S.F., www.sfballet.org

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: The acclaimed troupe’s residency offers four different programs, including Ailey’s classic “Revelations,” works by artistic director Robert Battle and dances by Jamar Roberts, Lar Lubovitch, Aszure Barton, Camile A. Brown, Rennie Harris, Judith Jamison, Jessica Lang, Ronald K. Brown and Donald Byrd. March 31-April 5. $20-$145. Zellerbach Hall, UC Berkeley campus, calperformances.org

Alonzo King Lines Ballet: The retrospective features works from King’s repertoire including collaborations with Zakir Hussain, Sabir Khan, Jason Moran and Pharaoh Sanders, ballets featuring music by JSBach and Handel as well as a reprise of his newest piece “Grace.” April 10-19. $35-$95. Blue Shield of California Theater at YBCA, 700 Howard St., S.F., linesballet.org

Shareen DeRyan, left, and Styles Alexander dance in Kristin Damrow and Company’s “Acclimate” at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts April 23-25. (Courtesy RJ Muna)

Kristin Damrow & Company: The contemporary company premieres “Acclimate,” a “sextet exploring human adaptability and resilience in an environment of rapid change.” 8 p.m. April 23-25, $30-$65. Yerba Buena Center for the Arts Forum, 701 Mission St., S.F., kristindamrow.com

tinypistol/maurya kerr: In “blackstar,” the San Francisco contemporary troupe “explores durational dreamscapes as a strategy toward decolonization and liberation.” 8 p.m. April 23-25, $20-$35. CounterPulse, 80 Turk St., S.F., counterpulse.org

