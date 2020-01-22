Winter 2020 Arts Preview: Classical

Virtuoso performers and dedicated amateurs bring chamber, choral, symphonic, jazz and world music to concert halls

John Hanrahan Quartet: The drummer and his band — Andrew Dixon on saxophone, Dahveed Behroozi on piano and Giulio Xavier Cetto on bass — perform Wayne Shorter’s classic 1965 jazz album “JuJu.” 8 p.m. Jan. 27, $19-$30. Yoshi’s, 510 Embarcadero West, Oakland, yoshis.com

World Harmony Chorus: The group founded by Daniel Steinberg with singers of all ages and experience levels performs songs from Bulgaria, Kenya, Iceland, Galicia and 15th-century Spain. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27, free. Tateuchi Hall, Community School of Music and Arts, 230 San Antonio Circle, Mountain View, arts4all.org

Schwabacher Recital Series: Merola Opera Program’s mezzo-soprano Alice Chung, baritone Laureano Quant and pianist Nicholas Roehler perform. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 29, $30. Taube Atrium Theater, Veterans Building, fourth floor, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F., sfopera.com/srs

Blomstedt, Berwald, & Brahms: San Francisco Symphony conductor laureate Herbert Blomstedt leads the orchestra in Brahms’ Symphony No. 3 and Franz Berwald’s Symphony No. 1. 8 p.m. Jan. 30-31, 2 p.m. Feb. 2. $20-$165. Davies Hall, S.F., www.symphony.org

California Symphony: Donato Cabrera leads “Brahms Fest” with soloists Alina Kobialka, violin, and Oliver Herbert, cello. 8 p.m. Feb. 1, 4 p.m. Feb. 2. $44-$80. Lesher Center, 1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek, californiasymphony.org

West Edge Opera, Earplay: “Snapshot 2020” glimpses at new, developing works — “Gilberto,” “Eighteen Melodies for Hujia,” “Moon, Bride, Dogs” and “El Canguro” — by West Coast composers. 8 p.m. Feb. 1, $40. Taube Atrium Theater, Veterans Building, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F., www.westedgeopera.org

Guilian Liu plays pipa in San Francisco Symphony’s annual Chinese New Year Concert on Feb. 1. (Courtesy Sam Hsu)

San Francisco Symphony Chinese New Year: On the event’s 20th anniversary, Perry So conducts traditional folk music and works by Bright Sheng, Huang Ruo and A-Bing with guest artists: sheng player Hu Jianbing, pipa player Guilian Liu, pianist Sa Chen and the Loong Mah Sing See Wui dance company; festivities also include a reception and post-show Imperial Dinner. 4 p.m. reception; 5 p.m. concert; 7 p.m. dinner Feb. 1; $95-$145 for concert; $1,000 and up for dinner. Davies Hall, S.F.; www.sfsymphony.org, (415) 503-5500 for dinner information

Lamplighters Music Theatre: Barbara Heroux’s new version of Gilbert & Sullivan’s “Princess Ida” updates the ending with a plot “pleasing to our 21st century views.” 2 and 8 p.m. Feb. 1, 2 p.m. Feb. 2, $21-$70. Blue Shield Theatre at YBCA, 700 Howard St., S.F., cityboxoffice.com; performances also are Feb. 8-9 in Walnut Creek and Feb. 22-23 in Mountain View,lamplighters.org/princess-ida

Left Coast Chamber Ensemble plays music by French composers on Feb. 2-3.(Courtesy photo)

Left Coast Chamber Ensemble: “French Sublime” includes music by French composers Lili Boulanger, Claude Debussy, Olivier Messiaen and a new piece by Kurt Rohde, reflecting Messiaen’s influence. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at Hillside Club, 2286 Cedar St., Berkeley, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at S.F. Conservatory of Music, 50 Oak St., S.F., $18-$35, leftcoastensemble.org/tickets

San Francisco Performances Salon Series: In the second of four concerts curated by Venezuelan jazz pianist Edward Simon, the program features Simon, violinist Hrabba Atladottir and cellist Eric Gaenslen playing Astor Piazolla’s “The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires.” 6:30 p.m. Feb. 5, $40. Education Studio, Veterans Building, S.F., sfperformances.org

Berkeley Symphony: Joseph Young conducts mezzo-soprano Kelley O’Connor and the San Francisco Girls Chorus in Bryce Dessner’a “Voy a Dormir,” Mary Kouyoumdjian’s “Become Who I Am” and Brahms’ Symphony No. 1. 8 p.m. Feb. 6. $15-$96. Zellerbach Hall, near Bancroft Way and Dana Street, UC Berkeley campus, berkeleysymphony.org

San Francisco Symphony SoundBox: “Modern Sanctuary” curated by Missy Mazzoli includes contributions from conductor Edwin Outwater, soprano Marnie Breckenridge, lighting designer Seth Reiser and video designer Adam Larsen. 9 p.m. Feb. 7-8. $65. 300 Franklin St., S.F., sfsymphony.org

Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra: “The Well-Caffeinated Clavier” features conductor Richard Egarr on harpsichord, soprano Nola Richardson,tenor James Reese and bass-baritone Cody Quattlebaum in four works by Bach. 8 p.m. Feb. 7 at Herbst Theatre, S.F.; 8 p.m. Feb. 8 and 4 p.m. Feb. 9 at First Congregational Church, Berkeley; and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at Bing Concert Hall, Palo Alto, $32-$120, philharmonia.org

Aeron Flutes — from left, Jill Heinke Moen, Meerenai Shim and Kassey Plaha — appear Feb. 8 at the Center for New Music. (Courtesy Diana Maire)

Aeron Flutes, Siroko Duo: The flute ensemble — Jill Heinke Moen, Kassey Plaha and Meerenai Shim – joins the duo of Victoria Hauk and Jessie Nuch in a concert of new music. 8 p.m. Feb. 8. $15. Center for New Music, 55 Taylor St., S.F., centerfornewmusic.com/?post_type=event

Dashon Burton: The bass-baritone accompanied by pianist Daniel Cromeenes performs Beethoven’s vocal music in a concert with comments by lecturer Robert Greenberg. 10 a.m. Feb. 8. $45. Herbst Theatre, S.F., www.sfperformances.org

Talisman: The Stanford a cappella group, noted for music carrying “compelling cultural narratives” appears in a 30th anniversary concert. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8. $30-$50. Bing Hall, Stanford, https://live.stanford.edu/

Apollon Musagète Quartet: The Polish ensemble, which performs standing up, plays music by Beethoven, Dvorak and Hadyn in the first concert of Chamber Music San Francisco’s 2020 series. 3 p.m. Feb. 9. $25-$48. Herbst Theatre, S.F., www.chambermusicSF.org

Harlem Quartet: The ensemble has expanded from classical to jazz, Latin and contemporary works, playing a program of music by Dizzy Gillespie, Billy Strayhorn, Wynton Marsalis and more. 2:30 p.m. Feb. 9. $35-$55. Bing Hall, Stanford https://live.stanford.edu/

Wooden Fish Ensemble: The group blending music from Asia and contemporary selections performs Korean folk songs and works by Frederic Rzewski and Hyo-shin Na. 4 p.m. Feb. 9. $5-$25. Old First Church,1751 Sacramento St., S.F., oldfirstconcerts.org

Morrison Chamber Music Center Series: InterMusic SF Showcase features Brass Over Bridges, Curium Trio and The Alaya Project; a 2 p.m. talk precedes the concert. 3 p.m. Feb. 9. Free. Knuth Hall, S.F. State, 1600 Holloway Ave., S.F., http://morrison.sfsu.edu

Polyphonia-Music of the World: Musicians accompanying performers in the annual San Francisco Ethnic Dance Festival presented by Worlds Art West appear in two concerts, each with different performers/programs. 3 p.m. Feb. 9 and Feb. 16. $15-$25. Presidio Theatre, 99 Moraga Ave., S.F. Presidio, cityboxoffice.com

Renee Fleming: The star soprano appears in “One Enchanted Evening,” a gala benefit for Montalvo Arts Center, also with drinks, dining, dancing and an auction. 5 p.m. Feb. 9. $1,000. 15400 Montalvo Road, Saratoga, montalvoarts.org

Earplay — Mary Chun, Thalia Moore, Ellen Ruth Rose, Brenda Tom, Tod Brody, Peter Josheff and Terrie Baune — appears in “Sky Dances” on Feb. 10. (Courtesy photo

Earplay: The new music ensemble’s 35th season opener includes solos, duos and trios, including two commissioned premieres and a quintet by featured composer Kaija Saariaho. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10. $10-$35. Herbst Theatre, S.F., earplay.org

Al Di Meola: The newest album by the acoustic and electric guitar great is “Across The Universe,” a retrospective of his nearly 50-year career in virtuosic arrangements of Beatles’ tunes. 8 p.m. Feb. 11. $35-$65. Palace of Fine Arts, 3301 Lyon St., S.F., palaceoffinearts.org

Kronos Quartet: The San Francisco new music group provides live accompaniment to a screening of “A Thousand Thoughts,” Sam Green and Joe Bini’s comprehensive documentary about the ensemble; the evening also includes a panel moderated by Rebecca Solnit and a celebration of composer Terry Riley’s 85th birthday. 8 p.m. Feb. 13. $48-$68. Zellerbach Hall, UC Berkeley campus, www.calfperformances.org

Musica Pacifica plays baroque and traditional music of Scotland and England on Feb. 14-16. (Courtesy photo)

Musica Pacifica: San Francisco Early Music Society presents the ensemble in “Airs of Caledonia: Baroque and Traditional Music of Scotland and England.” 8 p.m. Feb. 14 at First Presbyterian Church, 1140 Cowper St., Palo Alto; 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at St. John’s Presbyterian Church, 2727 College Ave., Berkeley and 4 p.m. Feb. 16 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, S.F. $15-$50, sfems.org

Opera San Jose: Verdi’s “Il trovatore,” led by music director Joseph Marcheso, features soprano Kerriann Otaño, mezzo-soprano Daryl Freedman and tenors Mackenzie Gotcher and Alexander Boyer, Feb. 15- March 1. $55-$195. California Theatre, 345 S. First St., San Jose, operasj.org

Voices of Music: In “Stylus Phantasticus,” the ensemble performs virtuoso Italian and German music of the 17th century. 8 p.m. Feb. 15. $5-$50. St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, S.F., voicesofmusic.org

AB West 8+1: The new music ensemble performs to honor the 75th birthday of influential avant-garde multi-instrumentalist and composer Anthony Braxton. 5 p.m. Feb. 16. $12-$14. Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive, 2155 Center St., Berkeley, bampfa.org

Catherine Cook portrays Julia Child in Opera Parallèle’s “Bon Appetit” at Hayes Street Grill Feb. 16-17. (Courtesy photo)

Opera Parallèle: “Bon Appetit,” Lee Hoiby’s one-act comic opera, a benefit event, stars mezzo soprano Catherine Cook as Julia Child and includes dinner and specially-paired wine. 5 p.m. Feb. 16, 6 p.m. Feb. 17. $300. Hayes Street Grill, 320 Hayes St., S.F., brownpapertickets.com

The Choral Project: The Silicon Valley-based choir’s “Art of Sound: Oceans of Song” includes the Northern California premiere of “The Ocean Between Us” by Matthew Lyon Hazzard for choir, piano, strings and tuned wine glasses. 7 p.m. Feb. 22. $10-$25. Mission Santa Clara de Asis, 500 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, www.brownpapertickets.com

Imani Winds appear in “(Im)migration: music of change” on Feb. 22 at Hammer Theatre Center in San Jose.(Courtesy Shervin Lainez)

Imani Winds, Catalyst Quartet: The ensembles join for “(Im)migration: music of change,” which includes Jessie Montgomery’s composition inspired by the migration of African Americans across the U.S. in the 19th century. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22. $30-$45. Hammer Theater Center, 101 Paseo De San Antonio, San Jose, hammertheatre.com

Oakland Symphony: Michael Morgan leads Vivaldi’s Concerto in F Major for Three Violins and Strings, Mahler’s Symphony No. 4 and Steve Martland’s “Crossing the Border” featuring Oakland Ballet dancers. 8 p.m. Feb. 22. $25-$90. Paramount Theatre, 2025 Broadway, Oakland, oaklandsymphony.org

Ensemble Draca: Historically informed local musicians Alexa Haynes-Pilon, Katina Mitchell, Arthur Omura and Catherine Stiles play music from 17th-century Italy, including pieces by Caccini, Merula, Rossi and Strozzi. 1 p.m. Feb. 23. $30. Filoli, 86 Cañada Road, Woodside, filoli.org/event/ballroom-cultural-series

S.F. Symphony Chamber Music Series: The concert, featuring violins played by Jews during the Holocaust, includes works by Malcolm Arnold, Gideon Klein, Hans Krasa and Johannes Brahms, 2 p.m. Feb. 23. $40. Davies Hall, S.F., sfsymphony.org

San Francisco Symphony, with Essa-Pekka Salonen: The conductor-composer leads violinist Leila Josefowicz playing Salonen’s Violin Concerto on a program with Beethoven’s Overture to “King Stephen” and Nielsen’s Symphony No. 5. 8 p.m. Feb. 27-29.$20-$160. Davies Hall, S.F., www.sfsymphony.org

Dynamite Guitars, 3rd Edition: Acoustic virtuosos Frank Vignola, Vinnie Raniolo and Joe Robinson play jazz “accompanied by rapid right-hand picking.” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29. $45-$60. Herbst Theatre, S.F., cityboxoffice

Schola Cantorum: “Into the West,” the choral group’s concert inspired by the America’s West Coast, includes Eric Whitacre’s “Goodnight Moon,” “Come to the Woods” by Jake Runestad based on writing by John Muir and the premiere of a work by Eric Tuan. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29 at First Congregational Church, 1985 Louis Road, Palo Alto; 3 p.m. March 1 at Los Altos United Methodist Church 655 Magdalena Avenue, Los Altos, $28, scholacantorum.org

Noe Valley Chamber Music hosts Aizuri Quartet — from left, Karen Ouzounian, Miho Saegusa, Emma Frucht and Ayane Kozasa — on March 1. (Courtesy Shervin Lainez)

Aizuri Quartet: Noe Valley Chamber Music presents the ensemble — Karen Ouzounian, Miho Saegusa, Emma Frucht and Ayane Kozasa — in “Songs and Echoes of Home” with music by Dvorak, Sibelius and Gidden. 4 p.m. March 1. $34-$40. Noe Valley Ministry, 1021 Sanchez St., S.F., http://nvcm.org

Louis Lortie: The French Canadian pianist plays Franz Liszt’s Romantic suites, “Années de pèlerinage.” 3 p.m. March 1. $26-$53, Hertz Hall, UC Berkeley campus, www.calpeformances.org

Pocket Opera: The audience-friendly chamber troupe stages Mozart’s “Don Giovanni” in English with Anders Froehlich in the title role. 2 p.m. March 1 at Hillside Club, 2285 Cedar St., Berkeley; 2 p.m. March 8 at Legion of Honor, 100 34th Ave., S.F.; 5 p.m. March 15 at JCC, 3921 Fabian Way, Palo Alto. $15-$60, pocketopera.org

Violinist Michael Barenboim appears with the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra, an ensemble of Arab and Israeli musicians, at Stanford and in S.F. in March.(Courtesy photo)

Michael Barenboim & West-Eastern Divan Orchestra: The violinist appears with an ensemble of Arab and Israeli musicians “defying ﬁerce political divides in the Middle East.” 7:30 p.m. March 4 at Bing Hall, Stanford University; 2 p.m. March 8 at Davies Hall, S.F., $25-$89. live.stanford.edu/, sfsymphony.org

Schwabacher Recital Series: Mezzo-soprano Simone McIntosh, baritone Timothy Murray and pianist Robert Mollicone perform music by Claude Debussy, Jonathan Dove and Olivier Messiaen. 7:30 p.m. March 4. $30. Taube Atrium Theater, Veterans Building, S.F., sfopera.com/srs

Bandini-Chiacchiaretta Duo plays music from Argentina on March 7 at St. Mark’s Church. (Courtesy photo)

Bandini-Chiacchiaretta Duo: Decca recording artists Giampaolo Bandini, guitar, and Cesare Chiacchiaretta, bandoneon, playing tango and more, make their San Francisco debut. 7:30 p.m. March 7. $45-$55. St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, S.F., cityboxoffice.com

Livermore Valley Opera: Alexander Zemlinsky’s “A Florentine Tragedy” and Puccini’s “Gianni Schicchi,” marking the beginning and end of 19th century Romanticism, are on the program. 7:30 p.m. March 7 and March 14, 2 p.m. March 8 and March 15. $20-$90. Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St., Livermore, lvopera.com

Ensemble for These Times: “Mothers & Daughters” features guests Laura Reynolds, English horn, and Ilana Blumberg, violin, playing three commissioned works by Elinor Armer, David Garner and Brennan Stokes and instrumental works. 7 p.m. March 8. $5-$30. Noe Valley Ministry, 1021 Sanchez St., S.F., www.e4tt.org/calendar.html

Left Coast Chamber Ensemble: “Fairytale Pieces” includes Schumann’s “Fairytale Pieces” for viola, Chris Castro’s renditions of myths about Coyote and Old Man Farmer and the premiere of Carl Schimmel’s “Ladle Rat Rotten Hut,” a “topsy-turvy Little Red Riding Hood for the 21st century.” 7:30 March 8 at Hillside Club in Berkeley, 7:30 p.m. March 9 at S.F. Conservatory, 50 Oak St., S.F., $18-$35, leftcoastsensemble.org

Saint Michael Trio: In “Debussy: France’s Master Impressionist,” the group offers slides, commentary and demonstrations of the composer’s delicate, refined compositions. 3 p.m. March 8. $20-$38. Montalvo Arts, 15400 Montalvo Road, Saratoga, montalvoarts.org

Quatuor Danel: Chamber Music San Francisco presents the French-Belgian ensemble in a program of works by Beethoven, Debussy and Tchaikovsky. 8 p.m. March 14. $25-$48. Herbst Theatre, S.F., cityboxoffice.com

San Francisco Symphony Youth Orchestra: Daniel Stewart conducts works by Haydn, Smetana, Britten and Mason Bates. 2 p.m. March 15. $20-$55. Davies Hall, S.F., www.sfsymphony.org

BEET250VEN Akademie Gala: Old First Concerts offers a special three-hour performance featuring leading Bay Area musicians playing movements from Beethoven piano sonatas, arias and short works, followed by a Brats & Biergarten reception. 2 p.m. March 15. $5-$25. Old First Church, S.F., www.oldfirstconcerts.org

Valley Concert Chorale: “Celebrate the Night: Dreams, the Moon and Stars” includes music by Beethoven, Brahms, Foster and more. 3 p.m. March 15, $10-$25.Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1385 S. Livermore Ave., Livermore, brownpapertickets.com

David Russell: The guitarist plays music by Assad, Bach, Barrios, Couperin, J. Se Saint-Luc and Regondi, presented by San Francisco Performances and Omni Foundation. 7:30 p.m. March 21. $45-$60. Herbst Theatre, sfperformances.org

Field Day at Community Music Center: The annual fundraising extravaganza includes a five-hour “performathon” featuring CMC students and alumni and an open house from 3 to 5 p.m. March 22. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 21-22. Free. 544 Capp St., S.F., sfcmc.org

Rotterdam Philharmonic: Lahav Shani conducts pianist Nelson Freire in Beethoven’s “Emperor” Piano Concerto and Bartok’s Concerto for Orchestra. 3 p.m. March 22. $19-$110. Zellerbach Hall, UC Berkeley, calperformances.org

San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus: “Penned in Pink” features Alex Newell and the Palo Alto High School Festival Choir in a program of music by queer composers and the premiere of “@QueerZ” by Julian Hornik. 8 p.m. March 26. Davies Hall, S.F., www.sfgmc.org

