Winter 2020 Arts: Museums

OPENING
Levi Strauss: A History of American Style: The exhibit describes the life of the Bavarian Jewish dry goods merchant, who, with tailor Jacob Davis, put metal rivets in denim work pants, resulting in a worldwide fashion phenomenon; dozens of Levi Strauss & Co. items on view include clothing, ads, photos and ephemera, representing the largest public display of the company’s archival materials ever assembled. Feb. 13-Aug. 9. $8-$16. Contemporary Jewish Museum, 736 Mission St., S.F., www.thecjm.org
You Are Here: California Stories on the Map: Climate change, the environment, public health, and community building are addressed in the context of Oakland, Bay Area and California maps, in the exhibition, which also showcases maps as art works. Feb. 14-28. 7-$16. Oakland Museum, 1000 Oak St., Oakland, www.museumca.org
Dawoud Bey: An American Project: The retrospective includes evocative portraits and street scenes by the artist, who has been working since the 1970s, taking photos of black people and others in underrepresented communities in their neighborhoods, as well as in his studio. Feb. 15-May 25. $19-$25, free for 18 and younger. San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, 151 Third St., S.F., sfmoma.org
Rosie Lee Tompkins: A Retrospective: Featuring some 80 quilts, pieced tops, embroideries and more, the show collects work by the late quiltmaker born Effie Mae Howard in 1936 in Arkansas, who lived in Richmond and was known for innovative, intricate religious designs. Feb. 19-July 19. $12-$14. UC Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive, 2155 Center St., Berkeley, www.bampfa.org
Uncanny Valley: Being Human in the Age of AI: Accounting for the role technology plays in modern life, the exhibit of new or commissioned works by 15 artists addresses the question “What does it mean to be human?” with more nuance than science-fiction and pop culture offerings, which often take a negative view of artificial intelligence and machine learning. Feb. 22-Oct. 25. $6-$15. de Young Museum, Golden Gate Park, 50 Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive, S.F., www.famsf.org
Dorothea Lange: Photography as Activism: A follow-up to the popular 2017 show “Dorothea Lange: The Politics of Seeing,” this expanded exhibition, drawn largely from her personal archive, illuminates the life and work of the renowned documentary photographer, best known for her Depression-era portraits of farmers. Opens Feb. 29. $7-$16. Oakland Museum, 1000 Oak St., Oakland, www.museumca.org
Frida Kahlo: Appearances Can Be Deceiving: The show of the iconic artist’s personal photographs, clothing, jewelry, hand-painted orthopedic corsets along with about 20 of her paintings and drawings, offers an intimate perspective on her life and examines how politics, gender, trauma, sexuality and national identity influenced her creativity. March 31-July 26. $13-$28. de Young Museum, Golden Gate Park, 50 Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive, S.F., www.famsf.org
Last Supper in Pompeii-From the Table to the Grave: Organized by the Ashmolean Museum, University of Oxford, the exhibition showcasing the love of food and drink in the ancient world includes about 300 objects including Roman sculpture, mosaics and frescoes; household furnishings and tableware and objects of made of precious materials. April 18-Aug 30. $6-$15. Legion of Honor, Lincoln Park, 100 34th Ave., S.F., www.famsf.org
STILL ON VIEW
James Tissot: Fashion & Faith: Celebrated in his time, the 19th century French painter of fashionable women and biblical scenes in realist, impressionist and early-modern styles gets a deserved 21st century assessment in this exhibit of paintings, drawings, prints and cloisonne pieces. Closes Feb. 9. $13-$28. Legion of Honor, Lincoln Park, 100 34th Ave., S.F., www.famsf.org
No Spectators: The Art of Burning Man: The exhibition offers cutting-edge artwork, sculpture and interactive installations from the famed, sometimes controversial, annual gathering in the Nevada desert; a commissioned outdoor temple also is part of the display. Closes Feb. 16. $12-$21. Oakland Museum, 1000 Oak St., Oakland, www.museumca.org
Randall Museum: The natural history museum, science museum and art center for children and families offers drop-in science workshops at $10 per child-parent duo at 11 a.m. most Saturdays in February, except on Feb. 29, the day of the annual San Francisco Middle School Science Fair. Free admission. 199 Museum Way, S.F., randallmuseum.org
Black is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite: The exhibition features work by the New York artist who documented life in Harlem in the 1950s-70s and popularized the phrase “Black Is beautiful”; it includes images of Grandassa Models, a group of women who embodied black nationalist beauty principles, as well as portraits of jazz stars Max Roach, Abbey Lincoln and Miles Davis. Closes March 1. $5-$10. Museum of the African Diaspora, 685 Mission St., S..F., moadsf.org
California Academy of Sciences: The center — an aquarium, planetarium, rainforest and natural history museum with special exhibitions and programming, including Valentine’s Day themed events — offers free admission for San Francisco residents in particular zip codes on particular weekends now through March 13. Proof of residency is required; visit Neighborhood Free Weekends for details. $30-$44 adult admission (cheaper if purchased in advance). 55 Music Concourse Drive, Golden Gate Park, S.F., calacademy.org
Soul of a Nation-Art in the Age of Black Power: Featuring more than 150 works by African-American artists active during the history-making period of 1963 to 1983, the exhibition explores the talent, purpose and solidarity of black artists in the U.S. and the function of art in society; the San Francisco presentation devotes added attention to Bay Area artists. Closes March 15. $10-$25. de Young Museum, Golden Gate Park, 50 Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive, S.F., www.famsf.org
Awaken: A Tibetan Buddhist Journey Toward Enlightenment: The show of Buddhist artworks from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and the Asian Art Museum, both with significant collections of Himalayan art, includes sculptures, paintings, textiles and books made between 800 and 2016 that “chart a transformative journey from the ordinary world to awakening.” Closes May 3. $20-$25. Asian Art Museum, 200 Larkin St., S.F., www.asianart.org
Survival Architecture and the Art of Resilience: Guest curated by Randy Jayne Rosenberg, the exhibition includes works by artists and architects addressing climate change, and tasked with creating long-term housing solutions for vulnerable populations; among the installations is a cardboard structure big enough for two people to sleep in, which can be folded up and carried. Closes May 3. $6-$8. Museum of Craft and Design, 2569 Third St., S.F., sfmcd.org
Ron Nagle: Handsome Drifter: The San Francisco sculptor, best known for his small, detailed works, collaborated with curator Apsara DiQuinzio in developing this survey of sculptures and sketches from the most recent decades of his 60-year practice. Closes June 4. $12-$14. UC Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive, 2155 Center St., Berkeley, www.bampfa.org
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/