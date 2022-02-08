Why would someone spend $47,000 on an old book?

A page from the complete set of Captain Cook’s three voyages, which is for sale at the the 54th California International Antiquarian Book Fair Feb. 11-13, 2022. (Image courtesy of Shapero)

By Steve Wasserman

Special to The Examiner

It was impossible to grow up in Berkeley or San Francisco in the over-oxygenated years of the 1960s and not fall under the spell of the archipelago of bookstores that defined the era. Rare and antiquarian bookshops were ubiquitous, many owned by ersatz bohemians who helped create the Bay Area’s cosmopolitan maritime mash-up. They often resembled hoarders unwilling to part with their treasures.

You’d enter their shops, often musty woody places with dim lighting, chock-a-bloc with mysterious tomes in leather bindings, some behind locked bookcases, others displayed within glass vitrines. You’d feel as if you had to pass some invisible test to qualify as a potential buyer of literary wonders whose value had increased as they fell through time and circumstance.

I was a precocious reader and in the mid and late 1960s hawked Max Scheer’s underground “Berkeley Barb” along Telegraph Avenue, using my meager profits to buy the books I lusted for at Moe’s, Shakespeare’s and a shambles of a secondhand shop called Creed’s. Upstairs at Moe’s was a bookstore within the bookstore. It specialized in rare and antiquarian books. I was afraid of them, afraid to touch them, afraid to acknowledge my desire to possess them.

I also felt that rare books, many printed on parchment and beautifully bound, ought to be preserved by public institutions or museums or perhaps by well-endowed research institutions like the Bancroft Library. There was something about the individual desire to possess them that felt disreputable, a runaway bibliomania hostage to the narcissism of collecting.

My ambivalence was rooted in a suspicion that the urge to collect was a sign of the avarice of a wealthy elite. Increasingly, I have thought it strange that some books gain value at the same time their contents are made available to everyone with an iPhone or a laptop.

But perhaps this is too coarse and reductive a view. Surely among the moguls there are those who desire to protect and curate the detritus of a nearly 600-year old literary culture. Surely they know, as perhaps Bill Gates knew when he purchased for more than $30 million Da Vinci’s “Codex Leicester,” a 72-page document written in the early 16th century containing Leonardo’s ideas about astronomy, botany, water, geology and celestial light, that it will always be important to get the feel of a book — the texture of its paper, the quality of its printing, the nature of its binding.

These physical aspects, as Harvard scholar Robert Darnton has pointed out, provide clues about the book’s existence as a telltale sign of a social and economic system. The texture of a book’s printed page, its layout, its typography — in addition to its contents — suggest subtle shifts in the workings of the world, as well as the sheer tactile beauty to be found in a book.

As my own library has grown to nearly 20,000 volumes, I have largely shed my ambivalence toward the rare and antiquarian, even though I am less a collector than a mad reader. I don’t yearn to possess books so precious they can’t be read except under the most special conditions. My sense of their value, whatever my misgivings about collectors, has deepened.

Now comes the 54th California International Antiquarian Book Fair, at the Oakland Marriott City Center, Feb. 11-13. After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the fair will feature an embarrassment of riches from more than 100 booksellers from the United States and around the world.

Peter Harrington of London is offering for a cool $2.2 million a singular collection of original works charting the history of climate change, including more than 800 first-edition books and maps, photographs, artwork, which taken together traces the developing vernacular, science and observations that undergird and have made possible our growing understanding of the impact of environmental change.

And for the pittance of $18,000, you can buy a 16th-century edition of the works of Chaucer, including an erotic graphic. If that doesn’t satisfy, a complete set of Captain Cook’s three voyages, printed in the 18th century, can be had for a mere $47,000. And for just over a quarter-million dollars, you can be the proud owner of the “Theatrum Orbis Terrarum,” one of the first modern world atlases, containing the first Western map of Japan and China and the first appearance of maps of Peru, Northeastern Mexico and Florida, published in 1584 and, according to the seller (Sokol Books), “exquisitely colored and highlighted in silver and gold in a luxury publisher’s binding.”

According to the organizers, this year’s fair “will also include a major historical exhibit on wine and viticulture, courtesy of the library at the Shields Library, UC Davis…[including] maps, pamphlets, wine labels, wine merchant and wine auction catalogs, menus and manuscripts.” There will be special speakers to talk about “Collecting Oakland’s Activist Roots: the Black Panthers and Beyond,” asking “Why do we collect, how do we collect, what such collections mean for our understanding of the past — and how can a budding collector get started?”

For specific times and admission prices — which are quite low, ranging from $10 to $25 — visit the website www.cabookfair.com Admission is free for all students with a current valid student ID.

I confess I want to go. Perhaps now after all these years, I am both ready and worthy.

If you go, there are a few books and a film that will improve your experience immensely. They are: Erin L. Thompson’s “Possession: The Curious History of Private Collectors from Antiquity to the Present” and Nicholas A. Basbanes’ “A Gentle Madness: Bibliophiles, Bibliomanes, and the Eternal Passion for Books,” and the superb 2019 documentary “The Booksellers,” which can easily be streamed.

Steve Wasserman is publisher of Heyday, a nonprofit independent press founded in 1974 in Berkeley, and former editor of the Los Angeles Times Book Review.