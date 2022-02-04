Fun, free, cheap: What to do in San Francisco this week

By Johnny Funcheap

Valentine’s ‘Love Pong’ party

Normally it costs $49 an hour to rent a table at San Francisco’s SPIN pingpong palace. But on Friday, if you don’t mind sharing center court with other couples, you can join a fun and free Valentine’s-themed night. Starting at 9 p.m., SPIN kicks off “Love Pong” — with custom red pingpong table, paddles and balls — in an exhibition match between two pingpong pros. If you’re feeling frisky, you can challenge the pros and get tips to dominate your partner during your next play date. Fuel up with a heart-shaped pizza, mezcal-brined wings and a “love potion” as part of an optional $49 menu package. Friday, 9 p.m.–midnight, SPIN, 690 Folsom St., S.F. Free with RSVP. wearespin.com

‘Lovers Lane’ block party

What do you get when a Mission born-and-raised muralist and a San Francisco milkman get together? Find out this weekend as lifelong resident and Balmy Alley artist Lucia Ippolito and her husband, a true neighborhood “lechero” for Clover, open their garage on Balmy among the murals and throw their first-ever, full-alley cultural market featuring 25+ local Latino vendors and artists you don’t normally see at craft fairs. At this block party, expect DJs spinning oldies on vinyl, lowriders, milk-themed games and love-themed activities like tarot readings and couple caricatures. Plus enjoy live painting from Mission Latino muralists and play a special milk-themed raffle created by Mission Lotería. Saturday, 12–6 p.m., Balmy Alley, between 24th and 25th streets, parallel to Treat and Harrison, S.F. Free. funcheap.com

Botanical Garden plant sale

Forget flowers … Let’s go for plants on Valentine’s Day! This monthly plant sale has rotating themes, and for February it’s southern hemisphere plants. Arrive at 10 a.m. for the first pick of more than 200+ plants (starting at around $5), including aloes that are typically hard to track down (and currently flowering) as well as exotic ferns and plants from New Zealand that are particularly well-adapted to S.F.’s Mediterranean climate. Also, because this event takes place just before Valentine’s Day, visit the garden to see — and smell — the famed magnolias, which should be right around their annual peak bloom. Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., San Francisco Botanical Garden, Golden Gate Park near Ninth Avenue and Lincoln Way, S.F. sfbg.org

Sip & Shop at Speakeasy Brewery

Eat, drink and shop your way around El Salvador at this Valentine’s weekend edition of a monthly pop-up showcasing local Central American small business emprendedores, who normally can be found vending on the sidewalks near the 24th Street BART. The event is organized by “SanFranCipota,” a Salvadorena born and raised in S.F. who films pupusa tours, so you know the food will be worth the visit — especially the “PuTacos” from Los Bayuncos. Yes, that’s a tasty pupusa/taco mash-up! The soundtrack is provided by DJ Juice, popular for spinning at Niners tailgate parties. Saturday, 12–6 p.m., Speakeasy Ales & Lagers, 1195 Evans Ave., S.F., Free. sanfrancipota.com

‘I Love You So Ferry Much’

Looking for the perfect photo-op for your Valentine’s Instagram feed? Head down to the waterfront for a one-day pop-up flower wall at the Ferry Building. Take selfies in front of two giant backgrounds (each over 20 feet wide!) filled with hundreds of colorful silk and fabric flowers. Then check out the activities: make your own Valentine’s cards, order up a custom poem or learn salsa at a free 30-minute dance class on the plaza to perfect your moves in time for the big day. Sunday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., Ferry Building Marketplace, One Ferry Building, S.F., Free. ferrybuildingmarketplace.com

