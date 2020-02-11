Ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day

The California Academy of Sciences is hosting a Valentine’s Day sleepover for adults on Friday night. (Courtesy photo)

Haven’t yet made plans for the holiday? Here are a few options:

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12

How To Be Irresistible In The Dating Game: Author Rich Gosse, chairperson of the Society of Single Professionals, speaks in his popular annual Valentine’s Day Commonwealth Club presentation, which is followed by a social hour. 6 p.m., $10-$23. 110 The Embarcadero, S.F., www.commonwealthclub.org

A Dating Game: Rob Ready hosts the “genre-defying” comedy matchmaking show in which Bay Area singles compete for dates. 8 p.m., $12-$15. PianoFight, 144 Taylor St., S.F., pianofight.com

Celebrating Love and All its Quirks: A VDay Circus Cabaret: Dr. Schmidt and relationship expert Wendy Newman are joined by circus artists for a funny cabaret show. 7 p.m., $10-$15. PianoFight Second Stage, 144 Taylor St., S.F., pianofight.com

Love Story: The hit movie with Ali MacGraw and Ryan O’Neal in which “love means never having to say you’re sorry” returns to the big screen in a 50th anniversary celebration. 7 p.m., $13.50. Century at Tanforan, 1188 El Camino Real, San Bruno, fathomevents.com

Penguin Valentines: Celebrate Valentine’s Day Academy of Science-style by checking the African penguin feeding, which includes heart-shaped tokens of affection for the holiday. 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. today-Friday, $33. California Academy of Sciences, 55 Music Concourse Drive, Golden Gate Park, S.F., calacademy.org

THURSDAY, FEB. 13

Sexplorations: The Exploratorium’s Valentine’s eve after-hour session includes experts’ talks sharing “surprising ways that sperm and eggs come together” as well as tastings of the classic aphrodisiac, oysters. 6 to 10 p.m., $20. Pier 15, The Embarcadero, S.F., exploratorium.edu

Tell Tale Hearts-An Evening Of Hip Hop Theatre: Back by popular demand, the show features Carlos Aguirre and The Bay Area Theatre Cypher in various performances, including Aguirre’s beatbox adaptation of Edgar Allen Poe’s “The Tell-Tale Heart.” 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, $30. Aurora Theatre, 2081 Addison St., Berkeley, auroratheatre.org

Galentine’s Day Happy Hour: Rambler, the bar and bistro located in Hotel Zeppelin, offers specialty cocktails (the “Ladyhattan”) and deals on sparkling rosé and prosecco in the event also featuring a curated “girl power” music playlist. 3 to 7 p.m., 545 Post St., S.F., ramblersf.com

French food emporium One65 has myriad Valentine’s Day offerings on varied levels. (Courtesy photo)

FRIDAY, FEB. 14

One65 presents Six Floors of Valentine’s: Chef Claude Le Tohic’s unique dining destination includes a patisserie (first floor); bistro and grill (third floor), bar and lounge (fourth floor) and luxury gourmet offerings at O’, featuring a holiday six-course tasting menu (fifth, sixth floors). 7:30 a.m. to midnight, $250-$350 for upper-level dining. 165 O’Farrell St., S.F., one65sf.com

For the Love of Science-A Valentine’s Sleepover for Adults: California Academy of Sciences hosts the overnight for ages 21 and older, which includes a buffet dinner, champagne toast, planetarium screenings, a silent disco, science demos, aquarium yoga session, time to explore the museum and slumber in front of the African penguin tank or next to the coral reef tank. 6 p.m. (to 8 a.m. Saturday). $195. 55 Music Concourse Drive, Golden Gate Park, S.F., calacademy.org

Quiz Dates: Brainstormer Trivia hosts the trivia event for singles, where players compete for glory, prizes, friendship and possible romance. 7 p.m., $30. Hotel Zeppelin, 545 Post St., S.F., brainstormer.com

Valentine’s Day Ball: Single professionals of all ages are invited to meet their valentines at the dance; dressy attire encouraged, particularly red for women. 8 p.m. to midnight, $20. Westin St. Francis, 335 Powell St., S.F., thepartyhotline.com

Cabaret: Love Songs: Peninsula Ballet Theatre brings back by popular demand a show with romantic duets, ensemble pieces, neoclassical ballet and contemporary dance. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $30. Studio One Theatre, 1880 S. Grant St., San Mateo, peninsulaballet.org

F*ck Tinder-A Love Story: Champion storyteller David Rodwin brings back his hit show, with the tag line, “He lived his life as a tragedy so you could enjoy it as a comedy.” 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, through Feb. 29. $15-$35. Shelton Theater, 533 Sutter St., S.F., sheltontheater.org

BATS Improv Valentine’s Day San Francisco Style: The evening includes short and medium-length improvised love stories “in every age, at every stage, and wherever else” audience suggestions take the performers. [8 p.m., Fort Mason, Building B, 2 Marina Blvd., S.F.]

Conspiracy of Venus: Old First Concerts’ Alt-Valentine’s Day show features the 25-woman vocal ensemble interpreting songs of greats like David Bowie, Leonard Cohen, Björk, Joni Mitchell, Pixies, Stevie Wonder, The Beatles and more. [9 p.m., Old First Church, 1751 Sacramento St., S.F.]

Pride & Joy: The popular Bay Area party band playing pop and soul appears for a Valentine’s Day dance bash. 9 p.m., $20. Club Fox, 2209 Broadway, Redwood City, clubfoxrwc.com

Love Pong: Table tennis bar Spin hosts the party, which includes tarot card readings, Latin beats and a “smoking hypnotic love potion.” 9 p.m., $30. 690 Folsom St., S.F., wearespin.com/love-pong

