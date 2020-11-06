Gallery 10 is the last stop in the chronological tour of Walt Disney’s life in the Walt Disney Family Museum. (Courtesy Walt Disney Family Museum)

Gallery 10 is the last stop in the chronological tour of Walt Disney’s life in the Walt Disney Family Museum. (Courtesy Walt Disney Family Museum)

Walt Disney Family Museum reopens

Presidio attraction operating with reduced hours through Dec. 31

Walt Disney Family Museum in the Presido of San Francisco has reopened to the public.

The museum, which opened its doors on Nov. 5 after being shut due to shelter-in-place orders in March, is operating through the end of the year with reduced hours, of 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays only, with last entry at 4:15 p.m.

“We deeply appreciate the overwhelming and generous support that our members and friends have shown us throughout this unusual time,” executive director Kirsten Komoroske said, adding, “We look forward to welcoming you back to the museum when you are comfortable and also welcoming you to our ongoing and engaging virtual offerings.”

In-person visitors are invited to check out the main galleries, which chronologically detail Walt Disney’s life work.

However, planned exhibitions including “Healing in Color,” a show of artwork by children undergoing cancer treatment at local hospitals, and “The Walt Disney Studios and World War II” have been delayed due to uncertainties caused by the pandemic. Their opening dates have not been announced, according to senior communications director Caroline Quinn.

Online offerings include the upcoming “it’s a small word: A Virtual Community Art Exhibition,” of submitted paintings, objects, photos or films inspired by the signature song, along with an annual week-long celebration of Walt Disney’s birthday starting Nov. 30.

Visitors are required to order reserve tickets in advance, as well as wear face coverings. Some interactive elements of museum displays have been modified for safety reasons, but are available through the museum’s mobile app.

The Learning Center, museum café and theater remain closed until further notice.

IF YOU GO

Walt Disney Family Museum

Where: 104 Montgomery St., S.F. Presidio

When: 1o a.m. to 5:30 p.m. most Thursdays-Sundays, through Dec. 31

Admission: $25 general; $20 seniors and students; $15 for ages 6-17; free for children 5 and under

Tickets: Advance purchase required at https://www.waltdisney.org/tix

Contact: (415) 345-6800, waltdisney.org

