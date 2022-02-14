Viewing art can be as collaborative as making art

By Max Blue

Special to The Examiner

Bay Area artist Sonya Rapoport (1923-2015) began as an abstract expressionist painter, but became a progenitor of internet art. Borrowing from anthropology, psychology, chemistry and social and computer science, she examined art and life synonymously through systems of data collection, the results of which constituted her later work.

Her seminal work, “Objects on My Dresser,” was a data-gathering process to create a visual map of the eponymous objects and their emotional, sentimental and intrinsic values. She was interested in the way art informed life, synergizing the two.

“Fabric Paintings,” first exhibited in 1967 and currently on view at Casemore Kirkeby, presents the border of Rapoport’s conceptual shift: large, abstract forms painted on patterned textile.

In a 1931 statement, Rapoport said, “I want to be an artist; not the kind who paints pretty flowers. I want to paint ideas.” In 1977, after having made the shift to conceptual art, she said, “A key to my work is in the synapse of two unlikely entities, a dissident or serendipitous pair triggered into dialogue.”

Many of the paintings feature multiple canvases stacked on top of one another, in a style reminiscent of Jasper Johns’s “Three Flags,” 1958. “Time Sands,” 1966, presents the most successful synthesis of the extant textile pattern and Rapoport’s acrylic additions. “Quatre Heures” and “Bullseye,” both 1966, each feature two canvases displayed at an angle to the other, creating a physical juncture where their edges hinge, revealing the original pattern of the salvaged textile where the backs of the canvases are visible.

With “Fabric Paintings,” Rapoport’s unlikely pairing is twofold: On the face of it there’s the dialogue between paint and textile, but also Rapoport’s own conversation with the former medium she had worked in for more than 30 years. The forms remain abstract but the textile patterns do not, an early hint at how external forces would influence her work.

I’d like to think there’s something auspicious about her attraction to the weave, when so much of her later work, deemed “netart,” would take place on the “web,” but maybe that’s just my own projection. Viewers’ projections, as it turns out, was also something that fascinated Rapoport.

“imPOSSIBLE Conversations,” 2013, exemplifies her interest her interest in social science. The piece features several collages of newspaper advertisements, headlines, slogans and black-and-white reproductions of the “Fabric Paintings,” each collage corresponding to a row and column on a large sheet of continuous computer forms. Rapoport invited friends to valuate their response to each collage, placing colored dots at different places on the matrix.

This type of interactive artmaking is indicative of Rapoport’s art-as-life attitude in more ways than one: The viewing experience completes the artwork; interrogating viewers’ experience of the work serves as the basis for another.

“imPOSSIBLE Conversations” also informs the way we engage with the rest of the exhibition: One’s own experience becomes indivisible from the experience of others. It’s the collective consciousness Rapoport taps into, the same way the textile patterns, created by an anonymous designer, affect her own painted forms, suggesting that viewing art can be as collaborative as making art. Or maybe, to borrow a concept from science, like Rapoport, a work is never truly finished until it is observed.

IF YOU GO:

“Fabric Paintings”

Where: Casemore Kirkeby, 1275 Minnesota St., S.F.

When: Tue-Sat 12-5PM, through Feb. 26, 2022

Contact: (415) 851-9808, casemorekirkeby.com