Theatre Bay Area will no longer sell discount tickets at the Union Square ticket booth. (Courtesy photo)

Union Square discount ticket booth to close

Tix Bay Area continues full-service offerings online

The Tix Bay Area discount ticket booth in San Francisco’s Union Square is closing.

After 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, visitors will no longer be able to purchase discount tickets at the booth, according to Theatre Bay Area, which has operated the service since 1992.

“With the advent and convenience of online ticket sales, our organization is refocusing on how we can continue to catalyze theatergoing through theater community-wide initiatives,” said Brad Erickson, executive director of Theatre Bay Area, a nonprofit service group for theater companies, artists and patrons.

Formerly known as San Francisco Ticket Box Office Service (STBS), the booth was was operated by Performing Arts Services before TBA took over management in 1992.

Theatre Bay Area’s online services, including discount and full-price ticket offerings, continue at tixbayarea.org. TBA also issues the Theatregoer, a weekly e-newsletter with ticket offers to Bay Area theater productions and other live events.

