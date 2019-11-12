UK’s Blossoms unspoiled by success

Tom Ogden admits it’s been a dizzy rocket ride, watching his kinetic, shamelessly pop-edged U.K. rock outfit Blossoms shoot to fame, with Brit and Mercury Prize nominations for its delightful 2016 eponymous debut.

He did worry that success might spoil him. But as the group starts to rally behind its upcoming third album, “Foolish Loving Spaces,” out in January, he thinks he’s figured out how to keep the fame beast leashed —simply by staying true to the small-town principles on which he was raised in the tiny Manchester suburb of Stockport.

Like other young outfits of its stature, Blossoms — which returns to The City this week — could have jumped into the London music mainstream when early hits like “Charlemagne” started charting.

But Ogden dismisses the idea of moving: “If we ever need to go to London for band business, it’s just a short trio by train,” he says. ”We’re all very close to our friends and family, and some of us have girlfriends who live here. I’ve been with mine for over three years, and every week we have Sunday dinner at her parents’ house. So it’s all good, really; right now we’re just around the corner from the homes we grew up in, and quite happy about it.”.

Last year, the members, sensing curiosity from fans about what they were up to, decided to enlighten them, by doing tavern-taped broadcasts in which they discussed anything that came to mind. “We wanted to give people something to sink their teeth into, but we weren’t ready with the new album just yet,” Ogden says, adding, “It turned into us just rambling on about a cup of tea to old stories some of us wrote in school. And since our name Blossoms comes from a pub, we called it a PubCast.”

The next episode will be a New Year’s Eve edition.

Ogden takes a similarly regular-Joe approach to songwriting. The rambling house he shares with his girlfriend is set up with speakers speakers in every room.

When she left for work each day, he switched Sonos on, listening over and over to four recordings: Paul Simon’s “Graceland,” Primal Scream’s “Screamadelica,” U2’s “The Joshua Tree” and Talking Heads’ “Stop Making Sense.”

“Just some great songs that made me feel good, which enhanced how we put our record together,’’ he says.

Success, Ogden is learning, might also require him saying no, as in Blossoms’ next holiday bash, which traditionally takes place at his pad: “But we recently had it all refurbished, and people often get drunk at parties and then destroy s—-, often without meaning to,” he says, “So we’re still debating.”

IF YOU GO

Blossoms

Where: Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.

When: 8 p.m. Wednesday , Nov 13

Tickets: $20

Contact: (415) 771-1421, theindependentsf.com