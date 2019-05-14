Twenty One Pilots to open 2019 Outside Lands

The 2019 Outside Lands daily lineup has been announced.
Twenty One Pilots, The Lumineers and blink-182 headline on Friday, Aug. 9.
Childish Gambino, Flume, Hozier and RL Grime are the top-billed acts on Saturday, Aug. 10
The Sunday, Aug. 10 show offers Paul Simon, Kygo, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Kacey Musgraves and more.
Single-day tickets ($155 general, $355 VIP, $695 Golden Gate) go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 16.
Visit www.sfoutsidelands.com to purchase tickets and see the full schedule.