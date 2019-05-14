Twenty One Pilots to open 2019 Outside Lands

Twenty One Pilots headline the opening night of 2019’s Outside Lands on Aug. 9. (Courtesy photo)

Daily lineup offers Childish Gambino on Saturday, Paul Simon on Sunday

The 2019 Outside Lands daily lineup has been announced.

Twenty One Pilots, The Lumineers and blink-182 headline on Friday, Aug. 9.

Childish Gambino, Flume, Hozier and RL Grime are the top-billed acts on Saturday, Aug. 10

The Sunday, Aug. 10 show offers Paul Simon, Kygo, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Kacey Musgraves and more.

Single-day tickets ($155 general, $355 VIP, $695 Golden Gate) go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 16.

Visit www.sfoutsidelands.com to purchase tickets and see the full schedule.