Treasure Island Music Festival canceled

Courtney Barnett was among the acts that appeared at 2018’s Treasure Island Music Festival. (Courtesy Milk! Records)

Treasure Island Music Festival isn’t happening this year — or for the foreseeable future.

Festival promoters Noise Pop and Another Planet Entertainment issued a statement today saying, “Bringing the festival back to life last year following the relocation was a massive undertaking, but with the new issues facing the site location, we feel strongly as though putting on a festival to the degree for which our fans have come to expect over the past decade is simply not possible.”

Last year, after a one-year break, the festival was moved from Treasure Island, where it played for 10 years, to Oakland’s Middle Harbor Shoreline Park.

Through the years, the hip hop, electronica and rock festival showcased acts including Outkast, Beck, deadmau5, LCD Soundsystem, Atoms for Peace, Vampire Weekend, Justice, The National, The xx, Sigur Rós, Massive Attack, Beach House, Belle & Sebastian, CHVRCHES, James Blake, Major Lazer, The War on Drugs, Disclosure, Mac DeMarco, MGMT, Fleet Foxes, Zedd, Death Cab for Cutie, Glass Animals, Haim, Tycho, Chromeo and Sylvan Esso.