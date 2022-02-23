How The Jewish Museum’s latest exhibition perfectly captures this moment in time

By Jonathan Curiel

As you enter the Contemporary Jewish Museum’s exhibition “Tikkun: For the Cosmos, the Community, and Ourselves,” you walk past signage for an upcoming show on Muppets creator Jim Henson, which a ticket-taker told me is full of fun, mirth and inspiration — perfect, she suggested, for a time when the pandemic is entering its third year and challenging everyone to find the joy in things.

By contrast, “joy” isn’t the word to describe “Tikkun,” but there are levels of joyousness in it. This is to be expected from an exhibition that addresses a complex topic: How tikkun, a Hebrew word for “to repair” that goes back two millennia, can be interpreted in a modern era when the need for repair — at the societal and individual level — is more relevant than ever. The Contemporary Jewish Museum gave 30 Bay Area artists — some of whom are Jewish, many of whom are not — carte blanche to internalize the concept of tikkun and then externalize it in at least one artwork.

The exhibition’s contemplative mood is set from the get-go by Leah King’s “All You Know,” an a capella audio piece that becomes elliptical as it splays across six speakers that line the exhibition’s entrance. “All You Know” has elements of a guiding spiritual that floats in the air to give congregants the strength and, yes, the spirit to move forward. People familiar with King’s work will know that her art practice, as she puts it, is “deeply rooted in Afrofuturist aesthetics, joyful noises and unabashed reclamations.” But even CJM visitors whose first encounter with King is “All You Know” will be able to sense those attributes.

Walking from “All You Know” through the exhibition’s glass doors brings visitors to a crossroads: Which artwork should come next? With art to the left, center and right and no clear signage, the choice becomes instinctual — which is ideal, since a piece that instantly stands out is Connie Zheng’s “Land of Opportunity,” a stunning mixed-media print that maps out the Bay Area’s toxic environmental sites and the efforts to repair them. Using arrows, handwriting, graffiti-like verbiage and a semi-abstracted aesthetic that combines the elements of cartographic traditions and modernist interpretation, Zheng gives “Tikkun” a de facto centerpiece.

From a color and shape perspective, “Land of Opportunity” is an arresting map of tendrils, tentacles and colliding patterns of greens, browns, yellows, oranges, whites and blues. From an activist perspective, “Land of Opportunity” is a map of outrage — a guide to scores of environmental degradation sites, places either stuck in environmental limbo or with a recent history of expensive environmental clean-up.

Zheng’s map notes, for example, that the Farallon Islands is home to more than 40,000 barrels of radioactive waste, which date to the end of World War II, and that the Environmental Protection Agency “argues that moving the barrels could potentially be more dangerous than leaving them where they are.” Wow.

Zheng spares no part of the Bay Area from her analysis, but in the map’s fine print, Zheng cautions viewers that her “interests, biases, sources of ignorance and archival access” influenced the creation of “Land of Opportunity.” Zheng’s caveat gives her unique map even more credibility — and an upfront honesty that is an essence of tikkun.

Jose Arias’ photograms also give “Tikkun” a striking visual and emotional edge. Made by placing objects on photographic paper and exposing them to light, photograms can produce images that are ghost-like and seem straight from film noir. And that’s what Arias’ “America (1)” and “American Tools (1)” become: eerie, almost shadowy reflections of iconic symbols.

In “America (1),” Arias has patched together a U.S. flag but has left it noticeably imperfect, with more than a dozen fewer stars than normal, and stripes that are crookedly aligned and of different lengths. For generations, Jasper Johns and other American artists have incorporated the U.S. flag into works that question American ideals, and Arias adds his name to that roll call. The context: Arias is a U.S. Army veteran who did 27 months of combat in Iraq, but is now a San Francisco artist who identifies as queer and has previously told CJM that his Mexican-American identity was formed in the shadows of parents who immigrated from Mexico.

“My dad used to say that he and my mom were Mexican, but we, the children, were American,” Arias said. “That was very complicated for us. Why would we be something different from our parents?” But “America (1)” can be thought of as the opposite of an identity crisis. In the context of “Tikkun,” it’s a repairing of identity, and a statement that says American-ness has always incorporated a patchwork of disparate, seemingly uneven and often contradictory elements.

The range of art on display — along with the quality of art — is typical of a large art exhibition, with everything from sculpture to video, and (depending on one’s perspective) everything from the sublime to the subpar. But the show’s artistic gems are many, including Beth Grossman’s “All the rest is commentary” and Yétúndé Olagbaju’s “Hands (big) like Dad, fingertips (deep) like Mom / stretching to the sun.” Grossman’s contribution is a wall of printed linen sayings from 12 different religious traditions — including Islam, Unitarianism and Native American Spirituality — that show how they all convey a “golden rule” of treating people with respect and dignity.

Olagbaju’s contribution is an archival pigment print of plant life set against a black background, with parts that seem blurred or enveloped by rippling water — like a snapshot of a synthesis that’s evolving the foliage toward a new formation. What exactly is being reclaimed here? The ambiguity of “Hands (big) like Dad, fingertips (deep) like Mom / stretching to the sun” is one of its strengths, since the artwork asks people to interpret it or to simply appreciate Olagbaju’s painterly touches.

The mandate of “Tikkun” is to re-explore the definition of tikkun and universalize it. Entire books have been written on the subject. A magazine by that name has been published since 1986. And as the exhibition points out, the Talmud incorporated the idea of tikkun around the year 200, as a description for improving legal contracts.

So what more is there to say about tikkun? Plenty. There always will be. Like any religious or philosophical idea, new generations of people will interpret tikkun in a way that makes sense to them. The “them” at the CJM are Zheng, Arias, Grossman, Olagbaju and 26 other artists, including some who may not have heard of tikkun before the museum called. What’s on display, then, are fresh ideas, some of which can be rightfully called tikkun-ish, and some of which can be called tikkun! with, yes, an exclamation point.

