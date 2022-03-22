The survival and resurrection of Oakland band Club Night

More than two years after releasing their debut album, “What Life,” Club Night is set to play new songs at Thee Parkside on Saturday, March 26. (Courtesy Club Night)

The last several years have been trying for the Oakland-based indie rock quartet Club Night.

In 2019, just months after releasing the dynamic and daring art rock debut, “What Life,” the band’s label collapsed amid allegations of financial malfeasance, leaving the group without support their record. Despite this, the four members dove into a series of productive demo sessions for a follow-up album, but the pandemic left them with half-finished material.

With the band struggling to survive in the brutally expensive Bay Area, several members questioned the viability of keeping the project alive. Frontman Joshua Bertram moved back to his hometown of Detroit, where real estate is actually affordable. But he soon got a full-time job working for Goldenvoice, the concert promotion company, allowing him to move back to Oakland. By then, Club Night bassist Devin Trainer had pulled up stakes for Portland, Oregon, again motivated by the cheaper cost of living and the ability to work remotely.

Still, somehow, someway, the band has persevered, and on March 26, Club Night will play its first show in more than two years, opening for synth duo Water From Your Eyes at the venerable San Francisco punk club Thee Parkside.

“It’s definitely exciting,” said Bertram. “We’ve been playing the same songs for a really long time, but they’re still new in a way, because no one has really heard them outside of the band. I think we’re all looking forward to playing them in front of people who aren’t us.”

This opportunity looked distant only a few months ago when Bertram, the primary lyricist and founding member of the band, bought a home in his native Midwest. While the band exchanged musical ideas over email during the pandemic, the prospect of Bertram living remotely cast significant doubt about the Club Night’s future.

“We had a lot of conversations about, ‘OK, you own a place in Detroit, where you have these very practical and long-term roots planted, so how is this going to work again?’” said Trainer. “Josh kept telling us he was going to figure out a way, but I feel a lot better now that he’s in the Bay Area.”

While Trainer still lives in Portland, he said his job takes him back to the Bay requently, so he’ll be able to keep his commitment to the band. And guitarist Ian Tatum and keyboardist/drummer Nick Cowman both assert their devotion to the group, despite both playing in other local bands.

So Club Night is back to be a fully functioning band. And the Bay Area is better for it — no other group sounds anything remotely similar to them. (Their closest contemporaries are probably Philadelphia noise rockers Empath.)

Club Night songs turn into a full sprints — a desperate race to escape a burning building or an imminent thunderstorm. Bertram has a unique high-pitched yawp, giving the impression that he’s constantly affixed to a malfunctioning electrical socket, but his voice has genuine gravitas: a strained, tearing instrument that gives real pathos to each Club Night track.

He’s backed by a twisted carnival of sound — all fluid, snaking guitar licks, disorienting synth riffs and crashing, off-kilter percussion beats. Club Night song structures are Escher-esque in their makeup, labyrinthine journeys that weave and jag violently, and always seem in danger of imploding under their own weight. Despite the sonic chaos, everything works. There are soaring and life-affirming musical crescendos when sensible, and somber, discordant interludes when appropriate. Nothing seems forced, but everything is forceful.

Now more than two years removed from their thrilling debut album, “What Life,” which drew positive reviews from national outlets like Pitchfork, Club Night has been sitting on about eight or nine songs that could comprise a follow-up. They have demo versions of nearly all those tracks, and they just need to tighten up elements of those recordings before hitting the studio.

Most importantly, many of the songs need lyrics. Bertram said he felt stifled creatively at the beginning of the pandemic — a helpless sentiment that nothing he could write would capture the overwhelming oppressiveness of the times.

“I had actually written the lyrics for a few songs before the pandemic that had a kind of theme of radical positivity,” said Bertram. “And now with what’s happened, it seems insane for anyone to believe, ‘Let’s say positive, keep your chin up.’ I really had to rethink what I wanted to say.”

Bertram said he’s been inspired by other artists who specialize in a more found-footage approach to lyrical creation — an emphasis on stringing together appealing phrases and language snippets, even if they might not offer a simple narrative.

The band is also still looking for a label several years after their former home, Tiny Engines, closed shop after Stevie Knipe of Adult Mom aired her financial grievances with one of the outfit’s owners over Twitter. The band said they need to focus on finishing their songs first, which they hope to accomplish this year, before confronting the question of label representation.

What might be the most inspirational factor for Club Night’s survival is that the band members enjoy the camaraderie and friendship of their collective, and they still feel inextricable excitement and energy when they create music together.

“I can’t tell you how happy I am when I get a group text message from these guys,” said Cowman. “I am reminded every time of how much I look forward to making music with them all. It’s a great feeling.”

IF YOU GO:

Club Night with Water From Your Eyes and Poppy Patica

Where: Thee Parkside, 1600 17th St., S.F.

When: 8 p.m., Saturday, March 26

Tickets: $12

Contact: (415) 252-1330, www.theeparkside.com