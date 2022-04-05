The Pride Parade is back!

Theme of the 52nd anniversary of Pride: ‘Love Will Keep Us Together’

The San Francisco Pride Board of Directors announced on Monday that SF’s annual Pride Parade will return after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus.

The 52nd Annual San Francisco Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Pride Celebration and Parade will take place on Saturday and Sunday, June 25 and 26.

Sadly, the 50th anniversary of the celebration had to be cancelled due to the pandemic, but the organizers promise to make up for lost time— and fun.

“We are looking forward to celebrating with the entire city in June,” said Carolyn Wysinger, president of the SF Pride Board of Directors. “We are welcoming thousands of LGBTQ+ family members from across our diverse communities to dance, sing and love each other like never before. We have a waited a long time and now it’s finally here!”

Pride 52’s theme is “Love Will Keep Us Together,” sure to put the Captain and Tennille in the heads of anyone born before 1980.

This year’s festivities will include rallies, stages and the famous parade. 200 parade contingents have signed up along with more than 20 community-run stages and venues, according to Pride 52’s media spokesperson. The stages will include Trans Stage, Latin Stage, Homo Hip-Hop, Urban Global Village, API LGBT Stage, Soul of Pride, and a Sober Drag Show.

The full lineup of people and events will be announced “in the near future,” said the organizers. A new SF Pride app will be available in May as well.

For more information and to sign up for the app, go to sfpride.org.