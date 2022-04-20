‘The Healing Project’ offers unflinching look at U.S. incarceration

By Max Blue

Special to The Examiner

“The Healing Project” at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts is a deeply felt examination of the structures of systemic racism — particularly the prison industrial complex — in the United States, by composer and interdisciplinary artist Samora Pinderhughes. Based on over 100 interviews Pinderhughes conducted with incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals throughout the country, the project, eight years in the making, has resulted in a musical album, “GRIEF,” and a forthcoming digital archive, in addition to the multimedia exhibition. This edition of the show won’t be the last, as Pinderhughes intends to continue the project, but it is a staggering first outing.

“The Sound Room: Interviews and Voices from The Healing Project,” 2022, is a blue-lit room in which excerpts from the interviews Pinderhughes conducted play over a sweeping musical arrangement. The subjects’ stories of carceral trauma and healing are humanizing psychological portraits. One man likens the prison industrial complex to slavery; a woman relates her longtime need to sleep with a hair dryer in order to drown out her thoughts.

“SameGang,” 2021, made in collaboration with Josh Begley and Shantina Washington, is a two-channel video collage of clips from films, interviews and news coverage, employing visual juxtaposition to reveal how stereotypes about gang activity are apparent in U.S. institutions from corporations and the police to the military. Particularly affecting diptychs include the launch of Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket and poet and musician Gil Scott-Heron’s recital of his poem “Whitey on the Moon,” and the late hip-hop great Nipsey Hussle discussing gang banging beside footage of a U.S. military drone targeting system.

“Tree of Life,” 2022, made in collaboration with Christopher Burch, Nico Cary and Eli Marienthal, offers a sculptural centerpiece for the exhibition. The alter installation includes a mural painting of a cosmic silhouette, prayer beads, plant matter and bottles of alcohol, and invites visitors to leave offerings of their own for the departed.

Nnaemeka Ekwelum’s wall-hanging fiber sculptures adorn the exhibition throughout, inspired by Nigerian abata cloths: handwoven funeral garments. Peter “Pitt” Mukuria’s drawings are mostly mail-sized (the artist is incarcerated in Virginia) portraits of historical figures such as Ida B. Wells, Karl Marx, Che Guevara and George Floyd. Selections from writer Reginald Dwayne Betts and artist Titus Kaphar’s collaboration, “Redaction,” combine silkscreened and etched portraits with poems telling the subjects stories of their experience with the bureaucracy of the bail system.

Though this edition of the project comes to fruition in the context of the Black Lives Matter movement, the necessity of art like this underscores how deep-seated and unresolved the issues it confronts are. The project operates as a call to action, broadcasting the fact that our nation has not reckoned with racism in a meaningful way — despite a long-running civil rights movement. For its unflinching look at a history of violence, “The Healing Project” resounds harmoniously as a chorus of voices and invites viewers to join in solidarity for a less racist and less violent American future.

IF YOU GO:

“The Healing Project”

Where: Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, 701 Mission St., S.F.

When: 12-6 p.m. Thursday, 1-8 p.m. Friday, 12-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, through June 19

Tickets: Free

Contact: (415) 978-2787, ybca.org