Sydney Cain’s solo show dares and dislocates at Rena Bransten Gallery

Sydney Cain’s “And They Are Not Afraid of the Night Because They Are the Color of It,” 2021. (Courtesy of the artist and Rena Bransten Gallery)

By Max Blue

Special to The Examiner

What does it look like for an artist to take up “liminality” as a conceptual viewpoint, to staunchly assume the position of dislocation? Let me tell you.

It looks like Sydney Cain’s solo shows at Rena Bransten Gallery, “Dust to Dust,” in which the San Francisco-based artist traverses both past and future, opening portals to otherworldly landscapes in an invocation of ancestry and an examination of the Black urban experience.

Rendered in the artist’s signature, industrial style, Cain’s richly textured works on paper are created using charcoal, graphite, paints and powdered metals, through a process of erasure and rubbing to evoke smoky figures emerging from the densely layered picture plane. Reminiscent of Goya’s Black Paintings, a period in the Spaniard’s career demarcated by a turn toward darkness in both palette and subject, Cain’s pictures don’t so much hang as haunt, at once figurative and expressionistic, like someone flickering a flashlight in a shadowy room.

At 8’ x 12’, “And They Are Not Afraid of the Night Because They Are the Color of it,” 2021, is the largest piece on view, a scene showing a sleeping figure surrounded by a group of ethereal characters. Cain often refers to these characters as ancestors, and uses their shadowy presence to illustrate the experience of being and non-being as a Black person existing in a rapidly gentrified city, what it means to be “pushed out and still present,” Cain told me.

Cain seems to be arguing that not even the dead, let alone the living, ever fully vanish: They just stop being seen.

The mandala-esque “Generations #2,” relies on density rather than scale, to illustrate this scope. The comparably modest work on paper (about two-by-three feet) is a black surface with dozens of family trees fanning out from the center in shapes reminiscent of gingko leaves. This abstract piece operates like the nucleus for the whole show, the pulsing center from which the rest of the work fans out across the gallery walls.

“Waterways (Beloved #1), 2021. (Courtesy of Sydney Cain and Rena Bransten Gallery)

The visual motif of the wrought-iron fence, echoed in the bedposts in “And They Are Not Afraid…” is repeated across many of Cain’s pieces. It is especially stark in one of the smaller watercolors that supplement the rest of the show, “Waterways (Beloved #1),” 2021. The watercolors are the brightest pieces on view, showing clusters of characters in delicate sepia and gray washes, almost resembling photographs in a family album. The fence, here and elsewhere, acts as a literal demarcation of space, bringing to mind ideas of urban separation and segregation, like the discriminatory practice of redlining Black neighborhoods.

At its center, the weighty mass Cain presents is not only that of generations gone by: It’s the burden and profusion of those who are still here, yet made invisible. This experience of here-and-there-ness is a present problem with historical precedent and future ramifications. The experience of looking at Cain’s pictures, however, while they both comment on and evoke this liminality, is one of being stopped dead in your tracks.

IF YOU GO

“Dust to Dust”

Where: Rena Bransten Gallery, 1275 Minnesota St., S.F.

When: Thursday-Saturday, 12 p.m.-4 p.m. through Feb. 5

Tickets: Free

Contact: (415)982-3292, renabranstengallery.com