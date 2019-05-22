Summer program offers free museum entry to city residents

The Japanese Tea Garden is among the participating attractions in the San Francisco Museums for All program. (Melissa Vong/S.F. Examiner)

A new summer program running June 1 through Sept. 2 offers free admission to 16 museums and cultural centers in The City to residents who receive public benefits.

In announcing the San Francisco Museums for All program today, Mayor London Breed said, “All San Franciscans, regardless of their income, should have access to the art and culture institutions that San Francisco has to offer. This partnership will help ensure that no one is priced out, and help provide opportunities for our children to remain engaged even when school is out for the summer.”

The program provides free entry to the Asian Art Museum, Botanical Garden, California Academy of Sciences, Cartoon Museum, Conservatory of Flowers, Contemporary Jewish Museum, de Young Museum, Japanese Tea Garden, Legion of Honor, Museum of the African Diaspora, Museum of Craft and Design, Presidio Trust, Randall Museum, San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, Walt Disney Museum and Yerba Buena Center for the Arts.

To take advantage of the offer, eligible families need to bring to participating museums an Electronic Benefits Transfer or Medi-Cal card and proof of San Francisco residency such as a driver’s license, student or college ID card or library card.

For more information, visit sfmuseumsforall.org, call 311 or email sfmuseumsforall@sfgov.org.