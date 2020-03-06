Stanford University is closing Cantor Arts Center and Anderson Gallery galleries to the public, but the outdoor sculpture garden will remain open. (Courtesy photo)

Stanford closes arts facilities due to coronavirus threat

Walt Disney Family Museum, Omni Concerts programs also affected

In light of the novel coronavirus threat, Stanford University is temporarily closing Cantor Arts Center and Anderson Collection galleries to the public.

In a statement issued Friday, officials said the galleries will be closed March 7 through April 15.

“During this temporary closure to the public, a Stanford ID will be required for admission” for those who want to use the galleries for research purposes, said Susan Dackerman and Jason Linetzky, directors of the facilities.

Outdoor spaces, including the Rodin Sculpture Garden, will remain open.

Similarly, the Walt Disney Family Museum in the Presidio announced that it will be closed March 6-8 to accommodate a deep cleaning and sanitation.

Creativity Explored and the San Francisco Art Institute have canceled the March 6 opening reception at the Fort Mason gallery of “Of Here From There,” an installation by Ana Teresa Fernández and Creativity Explored artists (with disabilities) that surrounds visitors with fantastical sculptures. However, the exhibition will be open regular gallery hours Wednesday-Sundays, through April 26.

In addition, Omni Concerts has canceled the Bandini-Chiacchiaretta Duo’s concert slated for March 7 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in The City. The acclaimed guitar and bandoneon players were unable to board a flight from Italy due to health concens.

