Stanford art museums to reopen in April

Reena Saini Kallat’s installation “Woven Chronicle” is at Stanford University’s Cantor Arts Center, which reopens to the public on April 21. (Photo courtesy Jonathan Muzikar/Museum of Modern Art/SCALA/Art Resource)

Stanford University is preparing to reopen its art museums to the public.

Officials this week announced that the Anderson Collection at Stanford University and the Cantor Arts Center will open to the public at 25% capacity starting April 21, following a preview weekend for students, faculty and staff from April 16-18.

“Our community has faced isolation and loss during the pandemic and we know people are looking for opportunities for engagement,” said Matthew Tiews, Stanford’s associate vice president for campus engagement. “We hope that by reopening some of our wonderful community resources we are providing a way for members of the Stanford community and visitors from our surrounding communities to reconnect and to experience joy.”

“When Home Won’t Let You Stay,” an exhibition of contemporary multimedia works addressing migration, immigration and displacement, will be at Cantor Arts Center through May 30. The provocative show, which also can be seen online, includes some two dozen works by 18 international artists.

Of particular interest is Mumbai artist Reena Saini Kallat’s large “wall drawing” called “Woven Chronicle.” Made of circuit boards, speakers, electrical wires and fittings, it’s a world map that charts “global flows and movements of travelers, migrants and labor.” It also reflects the personal history of Kallat, whose family split as a result the Partition of India in 1947, which divided the country into India and Pakistan and forced the migration of millions of people.

Also of note is British-Nigerian artist’s Yinka Shonibare “The American Library,” a display of 6,000 books covered in colorful print fabric often associated with West Africa, and reflecting colonial influences on the region. Names of important figures in American history and culture — immigrants or their descendants, or African Americans who moved during the Great Migration — are embossed in gold on the volumes. Innovators, leaders and artists such as W.E.B. Du Bois, Grace Lee Boggs, Toni Morrison, Steve Jobs, Bruce Lee, Ana Mendieta, Joni Mitchell, Barack Obama, Steven Spielberg, Carl Stokes and Tiger Woods exemplify the diversity of American experience.

At the Anderson Collection, two exhibits will be on view through May 2. “Formed and Fired: Contemporary American Ceramics” features boundary-challenging work by Kathy Butterly, Kahlil Robert Irving, Simone Leigh and Brie Ruais, and “Hostile Terrain 94,” sponsored by the Undocumented Migration Project, is a participatory installation of some 3,000 toe tags, each representing a migrant who died trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona, at the Sonoran Desert, between the mid-1990s and 2019.

On May 3, the Anderson will close for the summer for building maintenance and artwork reinstallation.

Stanford Live’s Frost Amphitheater will also reopen in the spring with outdoor movies, followed by live performances, to be announced, in the summer.

IF YOU GO

Cantor Arts Center

Where: 328 Lomita Drive, Stanford University

Contact: (650) 723-4177, http://museum.stanford.edu

Anderson Collection

Where: 314 Lomita Drive, Stanford University

Contact: (650) 721-6055, https://anderson.stanford.edu/

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, opens April 21

Admission: Free, advance timed ticket required

Note: COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

Museums and GalleriesVisual Arts

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/