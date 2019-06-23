SPiN ping pong bar makes tweaks to keep the social club going

SPiN, the South-of-Market ping pong club, has a spiffy remodeled patio and new menu items on the way. (Courtesy photo)

Susan Sarandon’s techy-luring, ping pong social club, restaurant and cocktail bar SPiN has a formulaic approach to entertainment that seems to be working since it opened its South of Market location in 2016.

Now it has a newly remodeled patio and updated summer menu, introduced at a media preview on June 17.

Keeping with the club’s sleek industrial modern decor, the overhauled patio has steel-gray concrete tiling, wide windows and ceilings that can open up like blinds at the touch a button to let in natural light, giving the space an expansive feeling.

The redesigned patio also has two ping pong tables, several sofas and extra chairs, a television, strobe lighting and a colorful graffiti mural by 1am SF artists (affiliated with First Amendment Gallery in The City) offsetting the room’s gray, neutral tones and masking a brick wall and door of an electrical panel room.

There are three new $14 cocktails created by SPiN assistant general manager Dana Marinelli.

The Queen Bee is a cool citrusy tequila drink with a bit of a kick from a house-made passion fruit habanero concoction, served with a chili garnish. Down the Rabbit Hole mixes vodka, Cardamaro, Green Chartreuse, carrot juice and lemon juice; and Call Me Ismail has Maker’s Mark whiskey, Cynar, Grand Marnier and chocolate bitters.

In mid-July, new bites by Chef Bretton Combs will be added to the approachable menu of finger foods and appetizers.

The best of the new snacks are juicy Cubano sliders with Black Forest ham and a light arugula and corn salad, which pleasantly blends sweet and salty. Other items include octopus watermelon skewers, coconut Sriracha honey wings, asparagus with ricotta cheese flatbread, and a cinnamon matcha elephant ear, a fried-dough dessert.

While the new patio and menu offerings don’t represent a major change to the club — which also has a selfie booth and now a total of 18 ping pong tables — everything is coming together efficiently to maintain SPiN’s mantra to have fun and not take life too seriously.

IF YOU GO

SPiN SF

Where: 690 Folsom St., S.F.

When: Noon to 11 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays; noon to midnight Thursdays; noon to 2 a.m. Fridays-Saturdays; noon to 8 p.m. Sundays

Contact: (415) 636-5995, www.wearespin.com/location/san-francisco/