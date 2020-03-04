Some Stanford museum programs, Ocean film fest postponed

Due to public health threats, Stanford University is canceling some programs at Cantor Arts Center, though the museum, and the Anderson Collection, will remain open. (Courtesy photo)

In the light of the novel coronavirus threat, Stanford University is canceling some upcoming museum programming, including regularly scheduled tours, and the International Ocean Film Festival, slated for March 12-15 at Fort Mason in San Francisco, has been postponed.

In a news release today, Susan Dackerman, Cantor Arts Center director, and Jason Linetzky, director of the Anderson Collection, said, “To support preventative care efforts on campus and beyond, we are acting out of caution to cancel or postpone upcoming museum events that are likely to draw large crowds or affect sensitive populations.”

The following programs are canceled: Second Sunday Family Day at the Cantor and Anderson on March 8 and April 12; public tours at both museums from March 4 through April 15 (tours will resume April 16); and the April 4 “Member Morning” opening of the exhibition “Paper Chase: Ten Years of Collecting Paper.”

The Bay Area Artadia artists panel with Angela Hennessy, Mike Henderson and Aleesa Alexander at the Cantor on March 12 has been postponed; details about rescheduling will be forthcoming.

As immediate health risks are considered low, and there are no confirmed cases at any Stanford University location, both the Cantor Arts Center and Anderson Collection will remain open during regular hours.

Meanwhile, the International Ocean Film Festival has postponed its 17th annual event, slated for March 12-15 at Cowell Theater and other Bay Area locations. A new date has not been selected, but organizers say it likely will be in mid- to late summer.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and in light of the still developing situation with COVID-19, we have decided to postpone this year’s festival until all travel restrictions for visiting filmmakers have been lifted, and most importantly, out of respect for our audiences,” Ana Blanco, the festival’s executive director, said.

With the conservation mission “saving our oceans, one film at a time,” the 2020 festival offers 56 films from 15 countries, including four world premieres, six U.S. premieres, nine West Coast premieres and six Bay Area premieres.

