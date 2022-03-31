SFJazz pays tribute to the masters

The 7:30 p.m. show is sold out but a late batch of tickets will be sold at the SFJazz Center box office (Matthew Millman, New York Times)

Since 1982, the National Endowment for the Arts has been awarding Jazz Masters fellowships to musicians considered to have reached an “exceptionally high standard of achievement.” Besides the monetary award, the designation is considered one of the highest honors a jazz musician can receive.

The 2022 awards will be celebrated on Thursday with a tribute concert at the SFJazz Center in San Francisco honoring this year’s recipients — bassist Stanley Clarke, drummer Billy Hart, singer Cassandra Wilson and saxophonist/educator Donald Harrison Jr. — and featuring such stars as singer Dianne Reeves (who’s also hosting the show), Jeremiah Collier, Joe Dyson, Ethan Iverson, Dan Kaufman, Salar Nader and more, as well as the SFJazz Collective.

The 7:30 p.m. show is sold out but a late batch of tickets will be sold at the SFJazz Center box office 6-7 p.m. You can also livestream the show on the venue’s website, https://www.sfjazz.org/.

It’s free but registration is required. Meanwhile, the sensational Reeves, a 2018 Jazz Master, will perform at SFJazz Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $50-$115. Proof of vaccination is required, and masks must be worn in the theater. Go to https://www.sfjazz.org/.