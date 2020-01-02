Mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke, San Francisco Symphony artist-in-residence, sings with the orchestra next week. (Courtesy Stephanie Girard)

SF Symphony premieres MTT’s ‘Rilke Songs’

German poet’s evocative writing at center of ‘Love and Lyricism’ concerts

A “first” in Michael Tilson Thomas’ last season as music director of the San Francisco Symphony includes the world premiere of his composition “Rilke Songs” on a program next week called “MTT & Mahler: Love and Lyricism.”

“I first read Rilke’s poems in English translation 30-40 years ago, loved them, and started reading and even memorizing them in German,” says the conductor, 75. “When you recite poetry, you can hear its music, and now that I am fully reconnecting with my ‘composer self,’ the music of these poems have turned into the compositions we will present.”

MTT joins Alban Berg, Paul Hindemith, Anton Webern, Arnold Schoenberg and Peter Lieberson among composers who have set works by Rilke (1875-1926) — a Bohemian-Austrian poet and novelist described as “one of the most lyrically intense German-language authors” — to music.

“Rilke Songs” features artist-in-residence mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke and bass-baritone Ryan McKinny singing a six-part cycle set to the poems “Herbsttag” (“Autumn day”); “Das Lied des Trinkers” (“The drinkers’ song”); “Immer wieder” (“Again and again”); “Imaginärer Lebenslauf” (“Imaginary life journey”); “Herbst” (“Autumn”): and “Ich lebe mein Leben in wachsenden Ringen” (“I live my life in ever-widening circles”), which, translated in English, goes:

I live my life in ever-widening circles

that stretch themselves out over all the things.

I won’t, perhaps, complete the last one,

but I intend on trying.

I circle around God, around the ancient tower,

and I circle for thousands of years;

and I don’t know, yet: am I a falcon, a storm,

or a mighty song.

Rilke’s poetry also is in Taika Waititi’s 2019 movie “Jojo Rabbit,” with a German-language rendition of David Bowie’s “Heroes” played over the Rilke quote: “Let everything happen to you/Beauty and terror/Just keep going/No feeling is final.”

MTT has been composing throughout his long conducting career, including setting poetry by Walt Whitman, sung at its premiere by Thomas Hampson; and Emily Dickinson, premiered by Renée Fleming.

In 1991, he and the New World Symphony presented benefit concerts for UNICEF featuring Audrey Hepburn as narrator of MTT’s “From the Diary of Anne Frank.” In 1995, he led the Pacific Music Festival Orchestra in the premiere of his composition “Shówa/Shoáh,” commemorating the 50th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima.

Both in Carnegie Hall and with the San Francisco Symphony, MTT led performances of his “Island Music” for four marimbas and percussion.

In June, as MTT concludes his 25-year tenure heading the orchestra before former Los Angeles Philharmonic music director Esa-Pekka Salonen takes over, SFS Media will release a recording of his music performed by the S.F. Symphony in recent seasons, including “Rilke Songs,” “From the Diary of Anne Frank” narrated by mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard, and “Street Song.”

Next week’s concerts also include Cooke and McKinny singing songs from Mahler’s “Des Knaben Wunderhorn” (“The Boy’s Magic Horn”) as well as the overture to Berlioz’s “Benvenuto Cellini” and Ravel’s “La Valse.”

IF YOU GO

MTT & Mahler: Love & Lyricism

Presented by San Francisco Symphony

Where: Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.

When: 8 p.m. Jan. 9-11, 2 p.m. Jan. 12

Tickets: $20 to $185

Contact: (415) 864-6000, www.sfsymphony.org

 

Bass-baritone Ryan McKinny performs new music by Michael Tilson Thomas in “MTT & Mahler: Love and Lyricism.” (Courtesy Simon Pauly)

Previous story
Fifty years later, the Cockettes are still kicking

Just Posted

Business owners call for looser rules on table service in parklets

Some may savor the notion of changing the law to allow table… Continue reading

City sees urgent need for increased senior, behavioral health services

SF readying for update of its healthcare services master plan

Former NBA commissioner David Stern dead at 77

The Golden State Warriors Wednesday issued a statement mourning the death of… Continue reading

SF closing out decade with decline in homicides

With hours left in the year, 2019 numbers at low not seen ‘since the 1960s’

Fifty years later, the Cockettes are still kicking

Stage show celebrates legacy of ‘androgynous freaks’ ‘stickin’ it to the man’

Most Read