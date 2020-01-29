The San Francisco-set “39 1/2” screens Feb. 9 and Feb. 11 at the Roxie in the 22nd annual San Francisco Independent Film Festival. (Courtesy photo)

SF IndieFest offers films of local interest

Docs, comedies set in The City, or by Bay Area directors, screen at the Roxie

SF IndieFest, the 22nd annual San Francisco Independent Film Festival running Jan. 29 through Feb. 13 at various locales in The City, has movies of local interest, all screening at the Roxie, among its plentiful programs.

Opening night at the Roxie at 7 p.m. Jan. 30 is “Come As You Are,” a comedy by Richard Wong (of the great cult hit “Colma, The Musical”). Inspired by a true story, it’s about young men with disabilities on a quest to lose their virginity by going to a brothel serving clients with special needs. Gabourey Sidibe and Janeane Garofalo co-star.

Also semiautobiographical in nature is “39 1/2,” another comedy about a Mission District experimental filmmaker (played by actor-writer Beth Lisick) dealing with her ticking biological clock. Directed by Kara Herold, the movie, which combines live action and animation, screens at 1:15 p.m. Feb. 9 and 7 p.m. Feb. 11.

Bay Area screenwriter Jonathan Kiefer describes “Around the Sun,” the film he wrote, directed by Oliver Krimpas, as a “sort of a British, female-driven ‘Before Sunrise’ crossed with an episode of ‘Cosmos.’” The talky flick set in a crumbling French château screens at 9:15 p.m. Jan. 30 and 7 p.m. Feb. 5.

East Bay documentary filmmaker Jason Cohn’s “The First Angry Man,” which examines the effects of 1978’s Proposition 13, telling the story of how Howard Jarvis led a tax revolt that reverberates to this day, screens at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 2 co-sponsored by SF Urban Film Festival and featuring a post-screening talk.

San Francisco native Milena Pastreich’s “Pigeon Kings,” a documentary about South Central Los Angeles’ subculture of competitive pigeon flying, largely dominated by black and Latino breeders and trainers, screens at 5 p.m. Jan. 31 and 12:30 p.m. Feb. 1.

Tickets cost $15-$25. For details, visit sfindie.com.

