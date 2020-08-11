SF heart art project seeks submissions

Daniel Tousignant’s Twin Peaks San Francisco is a table-top work created for Hearts in San Francisco, which benefits San Francisco General Hospital Foundation. (Courtesy San Francisco General Hospital Foundation)

San Francisco General Hospital Foundation’s 17th Hearts in San Francisco philanthropic public art project is underway, and organizers are seeking submissions from new and established artists.

With the Aug. 31 deadline to apply approaching, the project includes 22 hearts – six large, six table-top-sized, and 10 mini – that will be sold to benefit Zuckerberg San Francisco General.

“The Hearts in San Francisco project is one of the most widely recognized public art projects around the world,” said Kim Meredith, the foundation’s CEO. “We’re thrilled to have another series of iconic heart sculptures in 2021 and know this year’s hearts will be inspirational and a testament to the strength of our community.”

Since the project began in 2004, Bay Area artists have created nearly 460 hearts that have been on view in locales from Union Square to offices of major corporations, raising $12 million for various Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital programs.

Artists may submit designs for a large heart (5 feet by 6 feet, 400 pounds), table-top heart (16 inches by 17 inches, 25 pounds), and/or mini heart (7 inches by 6 inches, 5 pounds).

Some of the large works will be on display in Union Square from February through October 2021.

For information on applying, visit https://sfghf.org/create-a-heart/.

Museums and Galleriessan francisco newsVisual Arts

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/