SF Decorator Showcase goes online Sept. 5

Terremoto Landscape designed the tasteful exterior of the San Francisco Decorator Showcase home on 22nd Avenue. (Courtesy Caitlin Atkinson)

The 43rd annual San Francisco Decorator Showcase, a contemporary design tour benefiting the San Francisco University High School Financial Aid Program, has gone virtual.

Due to the pandemic, in-person tours are not being offered of the dazzling yet understated Mediterranean-style mansion at 22 22nd Ave. near Seacliff and the Presidio.

However, showcase organizers have created a comprehensive 40-minute online tour that offers an up-close view of work by nearly two dozen interior and landscape designers tasked with transforming myriad spaces in the 6,500-square-foot-home home.

Built in 1936, the house has three levels, including five bedrooms, five and a half baths, kitchen and dining room, a media/entertainment space, reading room and wine cellar, as well an elegant garden, patio and desert-inspired front yard landscaping.

Kelly Hohla Interiors created the elegant dining room in the decorator showcase home. (Courtesy John Merkl)

In addition to the main tour video, there are interviews with designers of each of the 27 spaces in which they share their inspirations and highlight key elements.

A designers page lists the participating professionals, and a program book includes renderings of original design concepts as well and information about the home’s history.

The Showcase Decorator home’s modern Mediterranean kitchen is by Regan Baker Design. (Courtesy Suzanna Scott)

Julia Russell Eells, head of University High School, appears in a welcome video.

Tickets for the online tour, which opens Sept. 5, cost $25. Visit www.DecoratorShowcase.org.

san francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/