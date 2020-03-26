SF Conservatory kicks off digital Tiny Dorm Concert series

San Francisco Conservatory of Music students, alumni, faculty and friends are sharing their talent in a new series of live streams called Tiny Dorm Concerts at 5 p.m. select days from March 27 through April 11.

The 90-minute “short and suite” shows, featuring three sets, begin Friday with award-winning violinist Alexi Kenney; live-coding or, semi-improvised music-making in real time, with Jonathan Herman, Kris Grant and Carlo Maynez; and timpanist Bryce Leafman, a SFCM alum slated to start with the San Francisco Symphony in the fall. David Stull, SFCM president, is the master of ceremonies of the debut presentation.

Upcoming shows include, but are not limited to, a Guitar Night on March 28, Jazz Night on March 31, Cello Night on April 2, Student Curated Night on April 3 and Violin Night on April 4. The conservatory’s to-be-announced music director curates the final session on April 11.

In addition to the concerts, the school’s Technology and Applied Composition (TAC) department offers streaming lecture-demonstrations featuring artists including composer-orchestrator Tim Davies (“Frozen,” “La La Land,” Nas, Kendrick Lamar) at 10 a.m. March 30; game soundtrack composer Austin Wintory (“Journey,” “Erica”) at 10 a.m. April 3; artificial intelligence composer Holly Herndon at 11 a.m. April 5 and electronic music duo Matmos at 7 p.m. April 9.

Visit www.youtube.com/user/sfcmmedia or www.sfcm.edu/tinydorm to hear and watch.

Classical Music

