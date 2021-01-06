San Francisco Ballet Artistic Director Helgi Tomasson will conclude his tenure in the job in mid-2022. (Courtesy Erik Tomasson)

San Francisco Ballet Artistic Director Helgi Tomasson will conclude his tenure in the job in mid-2022. (Courtesy Erik Tomasson)

SF Ballet director Helgi Tomasson to step down in 2022

Choreographer has championed new works and classics since joining company in 1985

San Francisco Ballet’s longtime artistic director and principal choreographer Helgi Tomasson announced that he will be stepping down from the posts in mid-2022, following plans to continue to foster new works and return the troupe safely to live performances in the wake of pandemic restrictions.

“The unprecedented challenges we faced as individuals and as a community during 2020 only served to reconfirm for me the power of dance as a form of artistic expression, connection and humanity. Over the past 10 months, we had to innovate and completely reconceive how to bring dance to our audiences, since they could not come to us. Looking to the 2022 season, my aim is to build on these achievements and to bring the company back to the stage for live performances,” Tomasson said in a news release issued Wednesday.

“Despite or perhaps because of the year we all lived through together, the company has never been stronger than it is today. As we look ahead into the new year, the timing felt right to begin a transition to a new artistic director, who will build on this legacy and lead the company into its next chapter.”

As the ballet begins its first digital season, Tomasson will continue to lead the troupe and work with the Board of Trustees and other company leaders to ensure a smooth transition. A committee will embark on an international search for Tomasson’s successor.

Since becoming director of San Francisco Ballet in 1985, Tomasson – a venerated classical dancer with Harkness Ballet, the Joffrey Ballet and New York City Ballet — has choreographed over 50 ballets and championed new work, including 2018 Unbound Festival. During his tenure, the company has been recognized among the world’s best, and also has developed an internationally acclaimed school.

“Helgi is a visionary whose creativity, brilliance and stewardship of the ballet is reflected both in the caliber of the company’s work, as well as in the thoughtful transition plan that he helped conceive to support the organization’s ongoing vitality,” said Sunnie Evers, co-chair of the SF Ballet Board.

Despite the cancellation of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, 2020 saw the creation of new work, including a six-minute outdoor film “Dance of Dreams” directed by Benjamin Millepied and choreographed by Justin Peck, Dwight Rhoden, Janie Taylor and Christopher Wheeldon.

Tomasson also led the reconceptualization of the rapidly approaching 2021 season for a digital platform, with premieres by Cathy Marston, Danielle Rowe and Myles Thatcher conceived for film; story ballets including George Balanchine’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” which had only one performance before 2020’s city-wide shut down; and his own works, “Romeo & Juliet” and “Swan Lake.”

The troupe’s first virtual gala and performance, on Jan. 14, include excerpts of world premieres and from a new work Tomasson is creating for 2022.

Dancesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
A diverse reading list to welcome 2021

Just Posted

Protesters gather on the second day of pro-Trump events fueled by President Donald Trump’s continued claims of election fraud in an attempt to overturn the results before Congress finalizes them in a joint session of the 117th Congress on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Pro-Trump riot in U.S. Capitol condemned by local leaders as ‘attempted coup’

Unrest extends to Sacramento, as Newsom cancels briefing due to ‘outright assault to our democracy’

Steven Gortani, 6, and other children (background) work on their laptops at Chase Avenue Elementary School during the Cajon Valley Union School District’s Emergency Child Care Program on May 5, 2020 in El Cajon, California. The district is offering free child care to essential workers. (Eduardo Contreras/Los Angeles Times)
Some California superintendents say Newsom’s classroom reopening plan comes up short

John Myers Los Angeles Times Superintendents of seven of California’s largest school… Continue reading

San Francisco Ballet Artistic Director Helgi Tomasson will conclude his tenure in the job in mid-2022. (Courtesy Erik Tomasson)
SF Ballet director Helgi Tomasson to step down in 2022

Choreographer has championed new works and classics since joining company in 1985

People cast their vote in the Georgia run-off election at Dunbar Neighborhood Center on Jan. 5, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/TNS)
Jon Ossoff wins Georgia runoff race, Democrats take Senate control

Jenny Jarvie and Janet Hook Los Angeles Times Jon Ossoff was declared… Continue reading

Troy McAlister appeared for his arraignment at the Hall of Justice in San Francisco on Tuesday. McAlister is accused of killing two women after speeding through a stoplight in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood in a stolen car on New Year’s Eve. (Pool photo by Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle)
Judge orders detention for parolee in deadly hit and run

Troy McAlister pleads not guilty to felony charges

Most Read