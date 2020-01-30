San Francisco Ballet’s Yuan Yuan Tan and Luke Ingham are pictured in Liam Scarlett’s “Hummingbird” in 2014. (Courtesy Erik Tomasson)

SF Ballet changes program in wake of Liam Scarlett misconduct allegations

English choreographer has been suspended from London’s Royal Ballet

San Francisco Ballet’s second program of 2020 won’t have English choreographer Liam Scarlett’s “Hummingbird” on it in the wake of an announcement this week that The Royal Ballet has suspended him as it investigates allegations of sexual misconduct.

In a press statement today, San Francisco Ballet Executive Director Kelly Tweeddale that the troupe’s decision to remove the piece is made is “out of respect for the ongoing inquiry in London, the dance community at large, patrons of San Francisco Ballet, families of the San Francisco Ballet School and artists of the company.”

The BBC reports that a representative for the Royal Opera House, where England’s Royal Ballet is based, said: “We were made aware of allegations relating to Liam Scarlett in August 2019. The individual was immediately suspended, and an independent disciplinary investigation opened.”

Scarlett, 33, a former corps dancer, made a splash here in 2014, when the San Francisco Ballet-commissioned “Hummingbird” met critical acclaim.

San Francisco Ballet said replacement programming for Program 2, which runs Feb. 11-22 at the War Memorial Opera House, will be updated on the ballet’s website.

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Good Day Jan. 30-Feb. 1, 2020

Just Posted

Haney moves to hire ‘special investigator’ in reaction to Nuru corruption probe

Supervisor calls for end to ‘culture of pay-to-play politics at City Hall’

Nuru fallout: FBI also searched offices of SF permit consultant connected to 555 Fulton project developer

While a veritable swarm of journalists chased down corruption charges against Public… Continue reading

Airport official resigns in wake of Nuru public corruption probe

A San Francisco airport commissioner has resigned after being caught up in… Continue reading

Wiener bill to dramatically increase homebuilding in the state falls short for third year in a row

California lawmakers failed to pass high-profile legislation on Wednesday to dramatically increase… Continue reading

An open letter to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff

As you know, the media business model is utterly broken.

Most Read