SF Ballet changes program in wake of Liam Scarlett misconduct allegations

San Francisco Ballet’s Yuan Yuan Tan and Luke Ingham are pictured in Liam Scarlett’s “Hummingbird” in 2014. (Courtesy Erik Tomasson)

San Francisco Ballet’s second program of 2020 won’t have English choreographer Liam Scarlett’s “Hummingbird” on it in the wake of an announcement this week that The Royal Ballet has suspended him as it investigates allegations of sexual misconduct.

In a press statement today, San Francisco Ballet Executive Director Kelly Tweeddale that the troupe’s decision to remove the piece is made is “out of respect for the ongoing inquiry in London, the dance community at large, patrons of San Francisco Ballet, families of the San Francisco Ballet School and artists of the company.”

The BBC reports that a representative for the Royal Opera House, where England’s Royal Ballet is based, said: “We were made aware of allegations relating to Liam Scarlett in August 2019. The individual was immediately suspended, and an independent disciplinary investigation opened.”

Scarlett, 33, a former corps dancer, made a splash here in 2014, when the San Francisco Ballet-commissioned “Hummingbird” met critical acclaim.

San Francisco Ballet said replacement programming for Program 2, which runs Feb. 11-22 at the War Memorial Opera House, will be updated on the ballet’s website.

