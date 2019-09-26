A white-lipped forest snail (Neohelix albolabris) is the appealing star of “The Sound of a Wild Snail Eating,” a 15-minute short by Elisabeth Tova Bailey screening at the Exploratorium on Sept. 26, part of the San Francisco Green Film Festival. (Courtesy photo)

See, listen to ‘Sound of a Wild Snail Eating’

SF Green Film fest screens evocative short

Meditative, provocative, educational, life-affirming and beautiful, Elisabeth Tova Bailey’s 15-minute “The Sound of a Wild Snail Eating” is on the lineup of a San Francisco Green Film Festival program at the Exploratorium today.

Part of “Contemplating Critters,” a showcase of short films also focusing on bugs and butterflies, “Sound of a Wild Snail Eating” tells the story an invalid — confined in bed due to a mysterious pathogen — who finds solace in the company of a wild forest snail, a gift from a caregiver, that glides through her bedroom. Never has slime looked so good!

Based on Bailey’s award-winning 2010 natural history-memoir of the same name, the gorgeous movie features Ariela Kuh as the ill woman and narration by Daryl Hannah. But the real star is the white-lipped forest snail (Neohelix albolabris). Not only is it a sight to behold, it makes surprising noises as it munches on a mushroom and other leafy foods.

As described in promotional material, the movie indeed reveals an “intimate journey of survival and resilience.”

Screenings are at 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Exploratorium, Pier 15, The Embarcadero, S.F.

For more information about this and other screenings at the S.F. Green Film Festival, which continues through Sunday, Sept. 29, visit www.greenfilmfest.org.

