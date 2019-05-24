Satirical ‘Shaky Ground’ premieres at Roxie

Writer-humorist Stuart Schuffman (aka Broke-Ass Stuart) and director-musician Jared Swanson host the premiere of “Shaky Ground” at the Roxie. (Leslie Katz/S.F. Examiner)

“Shaky Ground,” a funny new web series by, for and about San Franciscans and The City, got off to a start that wasn’t shaky at all at a sneak peek premiere on Thursday at the Roxie.

“It’s DIY, but it looks like it’s not,” said Stuart Schuffman — aka Broke-Ass Stuart, a San Francisco Examiner columnist — who created the series with director-musician Jared Swanson, comedian Drew Platt and a plethora of local collaborators interested in keeping San Francisco’s art scene interesting.

“We’re all working together to make San Francisco art s—- happen,” said Schuffman before showing the first three sketches from the satirical show, which launches May 29 on YouTube.

In “Craigslist,” Alexandria Love and Zack Chapaloni play apartment dwellers conducting interviews for a new roommate, with dubious success, with hilarious prospects ranging from a New Age ditz (Francesca Fiorentini) to a sex worker in bondage gear (Krista Fatka) to an unapologetic mooch (Chad Opitz) and clueless techie (Jim McVeigh).

In “Sleep Around,” a not-so-sutble reference to Airbnb, Schuffman portrays a guy who ropes an unwitting tenant (Luna Malbroux) into subletting a tent on the sidewalk around the corner from the Victorian pictured in the listing she encountered.

And in “Mother.ly,” Schuffman plays Chad, whose domestic life gets a solid and amusing boost by high tech.

With a catchy hip-hop soundtrack by various contributors — Richie Cunningham, Introflirt and Friends w/o Benefits — and excellent, colorful animations by Shayna Yasuhara, “Shaky Ground” looks to be a hit.

For Schuffman, Swanson and Platt, Thursday’s event — which included standup comedy sets by Love, Chapaloni and Opitz and was sponsored by the cannabis brand Kin Slips — represents a major juncture in a project they’ve been working on for a couple of years.

They heartily invite subscribers to the YouTube page and artists who want to join them in their ongoing, homegrown creative efforts, in which “hopefully, no one goes unscathed.”

Check out “Shaky Ground” at https://www.youtube.com/shakygroundshow.