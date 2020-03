“The Book of Mormon” tour will not play in San Francisco in April. (Courtesy Julieta Cervantes)

Broadway SF has canceled upcoming performances of “Hamilton” and the entire run of “The Book of Mormon.”

Based on the mandate issued by San Francisco prohibiting events of 100 or more persons through April 30, 2020, “Hamilton” through April 30 not be presented at the Orpheum and “The Book of Mormon” not be at the Golden Gate Theatre during its scheduled dates from March 31-April 26.

Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.

Theater

