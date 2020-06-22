San Francisco Pride week events

New Conservatory Theatre Center presents drag artist Katya Smirnoff-Skyy in a benefit online performance with cabaret singers Jesse Cortez, Amanda King and Joe Wicht on June 30, Give Out Day. (Courtesy photo)

Wednesday, June 24

Fresh Meat Festival 2020: The annual event offering transgender and queer performances — with music, dance, poetry, trapeze and more — presents excerpts from its 2019 festival in free online programming. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-fresh-meat-festival-registration-107129132118

Fighting Back-Lessons from AIDS for COVID-19: GLBT Historical Society hosts the online panel in which community historians, veteran organizers and younger activists discuss the history of direct action and marches for advancing social justice in the fight against AIDS and addressing how the strategies are being adapted and deployed during the coronavirus pandemic. 6 p.m. , https://www.glbthistory.org/

Frameline44 Pride Showcase: The world’s longest-running and largest showcase of queer cinema hosts a digital program including 18 premieres among a roster of narratives features, documentaries, shorts, along with live panels and special guests. June 24-28, tickets run from free to $25. www.frameline.org

Thursday, June 25

Sgt Die Wies: The Bay Area underground cultural icon of from the worlds of burlesque, heavy metal and drag appears in a Bawdy Burlesque to Benevolent Benefit “Raising the Consciousness with Pride. 5:30 p.m., pay what you can. https://rushtix.com/events/gregangelo-artalks-3/?utm_source=Velocity%20Website

Cal Academy Pride Nightlife: The science center’s Thursday night party, virtual for Pride, features drag artist Heklina, 500 Queer Scientists’ co-founder Lauren Esposito, LGBT artists and activists from ABO Comix and a streaming of “How To Respect Gender Pronouns” by Imani Outen, a comedic short film in which “a black woman’s understanding of gender unfurls in wonder.” 7 p.m. https://www.youtube.com/calacademy

Gay Asian Pacific Alliance Theatre: Asian Art Museum presents the group in an evening of spoken word, short plays and storytelling monologues. 7 p.m., https://www.gapa.org/

Friday, June 26

Trans March: Mo’Nique Campbell, Shawn Demmons and Tania Jiminez host a digital version of the annual event, featuring nearly two dozen speakers and performers. 2 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/171091774218705/

SF Pride 2020-50 Years of Photos: State Sen. Scott Wiener, artist and curator Joseph Abbati and featured photographers for a live virtual talk (via Zoom and Facebook Live) about the exhibition of some 900 images of San Francisco Pride activities taken by Arthur Tress, Gooch, Ron Williams, Tommy Wu, Darryl Pelletier, Jim James, Rink Foto, Rich Stadtmiller, and Charles Roseberry. 6 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/pg/ScottWiener2/events/?ref=page_internal

OUT of Site-SOMA: Performance troupe Eye Zen presents a queer history tour of San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood, a livestreamed but still interactive event. 7 p.m. June 26-28. $25 suggested donation. https://www.eyezen.org/out-of-site

NCTV-Live at Five: New Conservatory Theatre Center’s weekly Friday “Quarantine is a Drag Trivia Night” features hosts J. Conrad Frank, aka Katya Smirnoff Skyy along with special guests. 5 p.m. , https://www.nctcsf.org/

Saturday, June 27

Pride Brunch – Live at Home!: Gary Virginia and Donna Sachet’s 22nd annual event is a virtual fundraiser supporting PRC ( nonprofit helping people with AIDS or substance abuse or mental health challenges) in which participants will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite chef. Noon. $50-$100 suggested donation. https://prcsf.org/event/pride-brunch-2020/

Porch Pride-A Bluegrass Pride Queer-antine Festival: The two-day weekend streaming festival offers 10 hours of performances by LGBTQ+ roots musicians, opening with, in order of appearance: Rachel Eddy, Karen Pittelman, Rachel Baiman & George Jackson, Tyler Hughes, Cameron DeWhitt,Jake Blount & The Vox Hunters, Nic Gareiss, Joe Troop, Alice Gerrard, Allison de Groot & Patrick M’Gonigle, Front Country and Molly Tuttle. 1 to 7 p.m. bluegrasspride.net/porchpride.

Pink Torch Procession: Bay Area ride proponents carry a torch from Oakland, where Mayor Libby Schaaf will send it off, to San Francisco, where Mayor London Breed will welcome it, leading up to the lighting of the Pink Triangle, an annual art Pride commemorative art installation. 2 p.m. https://www.thepinktriangle.com/

San Francisco Pride Online Celebration: Queen of Bounce Big Freedia headlines the first of two days of virtual performances; the two-day lineup also features Betty Who, David Hernandez, Dorian Electra, Kidd Kenn and Urias. 1 to 9 p.m. https://www.sfpride.org/celebration/

Tim Seelig: The longtime artistic director of the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus speaks about his new memoir “Tale of Two Tims: Big Ol Baptist, Big Ol Gay.” 2 p.m., http://www.facebook.com/timseeligsfgmc

QuaranPalooza Livestream Music Fest: “Loop On/Loop Off” features Nate Jones, Lisa Graciano, John Rybak, Dawn Ellerback, Syzygy, Deborath Crooks, Az Samad, The Genie, and Cello Joe. 4 to 7 p.m., $10. https://www.facebook.com/events/282788776256180

Bustin Out 2020: Transgender Gender-Variant & Intersex Justice Project and Black Futures Lab present the virtual Trans March after party, screening movies by black trans filmmakers, Ahya Simone and Tourmaline, followed by a Q&A with Ahya Simone and Bré Rivera, hosted by Janet Mock. 5 p.m., http://www.tgijp.org/

Pink Triangle Commemoration and Global Grand Lighting: On its 25th anniversary, the Twin Peaks art installation dedicated to the memory gays persecuted during the Holocaust will light up for three weeks; the opening ceremony will be live streamed. 8 p.m. https://www.thepinktriangle.com/

Global Pride 2020: The 24-hour stream presented by InterPride and collaborators includes Pride programming from around the world, with a focus on organizations, activists, civil rights groups, politicians and world leaders. 10 p.m., https://www.globalpride2020.org/watch/

Sunday, June 28

Porch Pride-A Bluegrass Pride Queer-antine Festival: Day two of the event showcasing LGBTQ+ roots musicians features, in order of appearance, Noa Laniakea, Sam Armstrong-Zickefoose, Brandon Godman, Grace Van’t Hof, Tatiana Hargreaves & Reed Stutz, Justin Hiltner, Maddie Witler, Sam Gleaves, Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer, Kimber Ludiker & Avril Smith and Amythyst Kiah. 1 to 6:30 p.m. https://bluegrasspride.net/pages/porch-pride

San Francisco Pride Online Celebration: Iconic drag queens and activists including Honey Mahogany, Persia, Sister Roma and Yves Saint Croissant host the program of performances, remembrances and talks. 2 to 7 p.m. https://www.sfpride.org/celebration/

Best of Pride 50: KBCW Channel 44 broadcasts “Generations of Hope,” a retrospective of previous SF Pride parades, courtesy KPIX. 5 to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 30

Give OUT Day: New Conservatory Theatre Center presents drag legend Katya Smirnoff-Skyy hosts a benefit performance with cabaret artists Jesse Cortez, Amanda King and Joe Wicht. 6 p.m. Donation.https://www.nctcsf.org/

Arts and entertainmentMuseums and GalleriesPridesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/