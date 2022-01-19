100 years of the San Francisco Opera

Centennial season opens with world premiere of ‘Anthony and Cleopatra’ by John Adams

Julia Bullock will perform the role of Cleopatra in the world premiere of “Anthony and Cleopatra” by Berkeley composer John Adams. (Photo by Allison Michael Orenstein/S.F. Opera)

Entering its second century, San Francisco Opera is inviting the world to a great party, celebrating 100 years of excellence, looking to the future even against unceasing challenges from COVID-19.

S.F. Opera General Director Matthew Shilvock told The Examiner he estimates the operating budget for the centennial season “in the low 90s,” which would nearly double the current, pandemic-depressed $51 million. (The country’s opera companies invested over a billion dollars in the economy annually before 2020.)

Opera is 400 years old in Europe, going back two millennia in China, but in North America, the only other major company over the century mark is in a much larger city, conveniently located for the then-week-long trans-Atlantic journey from Europe: New York’s Metropolitan Opera, founded in 1883.

S.F. Opera’s 2022-23 season marks the century that elapsed since Gaetano Merola and a group of Italian immigrants in The City founded the company in 1922 and Merola led its first performance, Puccini’s “La boheme” in the Civic Auditorium, on Sept. 26, 1923.

Spending years on planning the multimillion dollar celebration involving the collaboration of many hundreds locally and around the world, Shilvock’s administration and Music Director Eun Sun Kim put together an ambitious, rich season to mark the centennial.

The season opens with the world premiere of “Antony and Cleopatra” by Berkeley composer John Adams, 74, whose San Francisco Opera and Symphony history goes back nearly a half a century. Adams also writes the libretto, using Shakespeare’s tragedy, with passages from Plutarch, Virgil and other classical texts. The work is co-commissioned by SF Opera, Gran Teatre del Liceu of Barcelona and Teatro Massimo of Palermo, Sicily.

Conducted by Eun Sun Kim and directed by Elkhanah Pulitzer, the cast of “Anthony and Cleopatra” includes American soprano Julia Bullock, Canadian bass-baritone Gerald Finley and American tenor Paul Appleby.

Another premiere also deals with a famous couple — artists Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera. “El último sueño de Frida y Diego” (The Last Dream of Frida and Diego) is the work of Bay Area composer Gabriela Lena Frank and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Nilo Cruz. Two alumni of SF Opera’s Merola and Adler programs, Daniela Mack and Alfredo Daza, appear in the title roles.

Co-commissioned by S.F. Opera, San Diego Opera, Fort Worth Opera and DePauw University, “El último sueño de Frida y Diego” will have its world premiere with San Diego Opera in October 2022 before arriving to the War Memorial Opera in June 2023.

Composer Frank says, “Frida Kahlo has been a hero since my girlhood. Before I could read, I found her in the pages of an art book in my mother’s home library, the only woman in a multi-volume set of ‘great artists.’ My mother pointed out how Frida was small, brown and creative like us; moreover, of thick brow, disabled and a daughter of both Europe and Latin America like me. Images in her paintings danced in my dreams for years.”

The company’s fabulous past during the middle of the last century under the leadership of Kurt Herbert Adler will be honored by the revival of two contemporary masterpieces that had their U.S. premieres here: Richard Strauss’ “Die Frau ohne Schatten” (The Woman without Shadow), conducted by the company’s former music director, Donald Runnicles; and Francis Poulenc’s “Dialogues des Carmélites” (Dialogues of the Carmelites), led by Eun Sun Kim.

Also in the centennial season:

– Robert Carson’s production of Tchaikovsky’s “Eugene Onegin,” created for the Metropolitan Opera, and S.F. Opera’s first Russian opera in 14 years

– A new S.F. Opera production by Robert Innes Hopkins of Verdi’s “La traviata,” with South African soprano Pretty Yende’s company debut in the title role

– Another new S.F. Opera production, by Alexander V. Nichols, is Gluck’s “Orpheus and Eurydice,” with Jakub Józef Orlinski and Christina Gansch in the title roles

– In 2023, a new co-production, with Tokyo, Dresden and Copenhagen, of Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly,” the debuting soprano Karah Son in the title role

More contemporary works are planned for the following season, in 2023-2024: SF Opera’s co-commissioned works of Kaija Saariaho and Sofi Oksanen’s “Innocence,” Rhiannon Giddens and Michael Abels’ “Omar,” and the pandemic-postponed “The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs” by Mason Bates and Mark Campbell.

Preparations for the centennial began when David Gockley and Shilvock arrived from the Houston Grand Opera in 2005, Gockley as general director and Shilvock succeeding him in 2016.

Shilvock points to the connection between the company’s past, present and future:

“The birth of San Francisco Opera is, like the birth of San Francisco itself, something recent enough to feel connected to yet historic enough to feel the noble weight and tradition of those incipient seasons.

“Since presenting Puccini’s still-new triptych, ‘Il Trittico’ in its inaugural season of 1923, San Francisco Opera has been an exponent of new music and gripping stories by contemporary artists.

“The company has presented the American premieres of works by many 20th-century masters, including Francis Poulenc, Richard Strauss, Benjamin Britten, Maurice Ravel, Dimitri Shostakovich, Leoš Janácek, Olivier Messiaen and György Ligeti.

“Since 1961, the company has been committed to commissioning new operas from living composers and presenting the world premieres of works by John Adams, Jake Heggie, Philip Glass, André Previn, Bright Sheng and others.”

***

San Francisco opera’s Centennial season, fall 2022:

– Opera Ball and opening night concert

Sept. 9, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Eun Sun Kim, conductor; soprano Nadine Sierra; tenor Michael Fabiano; tenor Pene Pati; baritone Lucas Meachem

– “Antony and Cleopatra” by John Adams, world premiere

Sept. 10-Oct. 5

Eun Sun Kim, conductor; Elkhanah Pulitzer, stage director; Mimi Lien, set designer

With Julia Bullock, Gerald Finley, Paul Appleby

– Opera in the Park

Sept. 11, at 1:30 p.m.

Robin Williams Meadow, Golden Gate Park

Eun Sun Kim, conductor

– “Eugene Onegin” by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Sept. 25-Oct. 14

Vassilis Christopoulos, conductor; Peter McClintock, stage director; production by Robert Carsen and Michael Levine

With Evgenia Muraveva, Aigul Akhmetshina, Gordon Bintner, Evan LeRoy Johnson

– “Dialogues of the Carmelites” by Francis Poulenc

Oct. 15-30

Eun Sun Kim, conductor; Daniel Izzo, stage director; production by Daniel Izzo

With Heidi Stober, Michelle Bradley, Michaela Schuster, Melody Moore

– “La Traviata” by Giuseppe Verdi

Nov. 11-Dec. 3

Eun Sun Kim, conductor; Shawna Lucey, stage director; production by Robert Innes Hopkins

With Pretty Yende, Jonathan Tetelman, Simone Piazzola

– “Orpheus and Eurydice” by Christoph Willibald Gluck

Nov. 15-Dec. 1

Peter Whelan, conductor; Matthew Ozawa, stage director; Alexander V. Nichols, set designer

With Jakub Józef Orlinski, Christina Gansch, Nicole Heaston

– The Future Is Now: Adler Fellows Concert

Dec. 2, Herbst Theater

Eun Sun Kim conducts the annual showcase for SF Opera’s resident artists in opera scenes and arias

– S.F. Opera Chorus in Concert

Dec. 4, Atrium Theater

Chorus Director John Keene, conductor

2023 summer season:

– “Madame Butterfly” by Giacomo Puccini

June 3-July 1, 2023

Eun Sun Kim, conductor; Amon Miyamoto, production; Boris Kudlicka, set designer

With Karah Son, Hyona Kim, Michael Fabiano

– “Die Frau Ohne Schatten” by Richard Strauss

June 4-28, 2023

Donald Runnicles, conductor; Roy Rallo, stage director; David Hockney, production and set design

With Camilla Nylund, Nina Stemme, Linda Watson, David Butt Philip

– “El último sueño de Frida y Diego” (The Last Dream of Frida and Diego) by Gabriela Lena Frank

June 13-30, 2023

Roberto Kalb, conductor; Lorena Maza, stage director; Jorge Ballina, stage designer

With Daniela Mack, Alfredo Daza, Yaritza Véliz, Jacob Ingbar

– 100th Anniversary Concert

June 16, 2023

Eun Sun Kim, conductor