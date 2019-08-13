Placido Domingo will not be performing in a San Francisco Opera concert in October. (Courtesy photo)

San Francisco Opera cancels Plácido Domingo concert

Move comes in wake of news reports of sexual harassment

San Francisco Opera has canceled the Plácido Domingo concert scheduled for Oct. 6.

The company issued a press release today, saying the move to cancel the show comes in the wake of news of multiple allegations of sexual harassment. A recent Associated Press report said that numerous women have accused the opera superstar and director of the Los Angeles Opera of forcing them into sexual relationships and/or threatening them professionally if they refused his advances.

“Though the alleged incidents reported did not take place at San Francisco Opera, the company is unable to present the artist on the War Memorial Opera House stage,” the press release said, adding the organization is “committed to its strong anti-sexual harassment policy” and “places a great priority on creating a safe and secure environment where everyone can focus on their work and art.”

Ticketholders will be contacted by the San Francisco Opera box office. Patrons may opt to exchange tickets for another performance before the June 2020 season closes; to donate the funds, or request a refund.

