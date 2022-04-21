San Francisco nightclub fills a sweet spot

The DNA Lounge is the rare venue for those too young to drink but plenty old to dance

Taylor Swift stans lined up in a semi single file — abuzz with anticipation, awaiting entrance to RED: The Taylor Swift Dance Party in DNA Lounge’s Main Room. One hundred feet away, an entirely different crowd huddled in a line. This group sported fewer cardigans, but glowed equally iridescent with wearable glitter. They gathered for the 11-year anniversary of Dystopia DnB, a DJ set hosted at the Above DNA stage. From the doors, attendees of Mortified, “a comic excavation of adolescent writing, art & media” flooded out. With two stages, four dance floors, seven bars and a restaurant — DNA Lounge in SoMa appeared on that spring Friday to have something for everyone.

“It’s basically like a paradise for somebody who has ADD,” says Daniel Imani, the venue’s talent buyer. “You could be anyone from a cowboy to a tattoo artist to a raver, to a house head or a techno head. On any given night.”

The massive music house is nestled on 11th Street, between Folsom and Harrison, one stem in a bouquet of nightclubs along that strip. Across the street is Butter, a white trash-themed bar, and two doors down is Audio, a ’70s-inspired space. Of the headbangers or burlesquers that frequent DNA, many share a unique quality: They’re above 18, but under 21. And they need somewhere to party.

Despite The City’s six four-year colleges, DNA Lounge is one of the only venues in San Francisco to offer events to adults under 21 years old.

“An 18 year old can basically do anything. The only thing they can’t do is drink alcohol,” says Tu Vu, president of the events company Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger, which frequently promotes acts with DNA Lounge. “You can drive and go to rock concerts, and you can go to strip clubs, go to college, but there’s this lack of access to entertainment. What’s cool about DNA is that they offer that.”

The nightclub first opened in 1983 as a leather bar, under the name Chaps. By 1985, it was reestablished under new ownership as DNA Lounge. In 1994, keys changed hands, but the name remained. It was purchased in 1999 by the current proprietor, Jamie Zawinski. An early investor in Netscape, Zawinski left his career in software to venture into the much more lucrative nightclub business (haha, kidding).

Under Zawinski’s ownership, the space has offered a supervised space for adults under 21 to experience nightlife.

“We want a safe place for the younger people to be able to party, you know. Warehouse stuff has been cracked down substantially. And a lot of that stuff can be sort of a dangerous environment,” Imani explains, referring to the riskier nature of unregulated parties, which may lack exit routes, proper facility infrastructure or harm reduction measures.

California’s liquor laws require that venues be permitted as a restaurant, if they are to host all ages or 18+ concerts. So in 2010, when the club expanded into the pizza parlor next door, Zawinski could allow 18+ events to hit the dance floor. And beyond permits, the pizza sales have helped to make up lost liquor revenues due to the younger crowd.

But the transition from 21+ wasn’t an easy-as-pie scenario.

For a year following the switch, the club was embroiled in licensing disputes with the San Francisco Police Department and California’s Alcoholic Beverage Control. The club, referred to by its prosecutors as a “disorderly house injurious to the public welfare and morals,” racked up $125,000 in legal fees, according to NBC Bay Area — but emerged victorious. Rather than forced closure, the settlement suspended operations for a few weeks.

Fun under fire was characteristic of The City circa 2010, Zawinski notes in an email to The Examiner. “Much of the local press referred to the several years surrounding this dark period of San Francisco’s history as the ‘War on Fun.’”

Legally, fun prevailed. But there are still some anti-enjoyment soldiers on the ground.

“There’s this sort of arrogance that comes with some of the over-21 crowd, especially the over-30 crowd,” says Imani. “They think, ‘Oh, these youngsters need to learn from their elders, they need to learn from us.’ But actually, it should be the other way around. Most new music that pops up comes from the younger generation.”

Tu Vu, whose company was responsible for the Taylor Swift tribute, doesn’t change his events when he plans for an 18+ show versus an older crowd, nor does the lounge. Really, it’s just the music that may differ based on the demographic. If an artist has been around a while, or clearly appeals to an older audience, the club will increase the requirement to 21+ — but mostly just to make it conceptually more palatable for the drinking age adults that don’t like the idea of moshing in a sea of munchkins.

This is a concern that clubbing curmudgeons have expressed — but it’s steeped in misconception, Imani insists. Even on an 18+ night, most patrons (Imani ventures a guess of 70%) are still over 21 years old. And, he’s sure to remind everyone, these kids are our future — and they’re certainly the ones bringing in the new artists.

“The over-30 crowd tends to be kind of jaded and stand around … whereas the 18-and-up crowd, they’re just having fun, they still have a zest for life.”

To Imani’s point, research conducted in 2018 by Curry’s PC World, in the form of a 5,000-person survey, found that after 30, clubbing erred toward tiresome, even taboo. The study found that 37 years old was the cut off for “too old.”

So just shake it off, kids.

