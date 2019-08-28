Adia Whitaker’s Ase Dance Theatre Collective appears at ODC Theater in October. (Courtesy Orfeas Skutelis)

San Francisco fall arts preview

The best of The City’s autumn offerings

Summer may be winding down but San Francisco’s arts scene is heating up this fall. The Examiner has The City’s best entertainment bets in its Fall Arts Preview.

Melody makers

New Chase Center brings big pop acts to S.F., yet smaller spots have plenty to offer too. Read more here.

Let’s dance!

From ballet to contemporary to folkloric and more, choreographers reveal the power of the movement. Read more here.

Paint and politics, sculpture and society

Museum exhibitions feature renowned and emerging artists, past and present. Read more here.

Comedy, tragedy, music and more

Classic and contemporary stories come to stages across the Bay. Read more here.

Film feast

With fun and serious offerings, there’s a movie for everyone. Read more here.

Simply sublime sounds

Concerts showcase chamber, choral, operatic and orchestral artists. Read more here.

If you want a copy of the special 2019 fall arts section to keep around the house, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Examiner.

