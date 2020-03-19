S.F. Symphony streams ‘Keeping Score’ series

“Aaron Copland and the American Sound,” part of the San Francisco Symphony’s “Keeping Score” documentary and filmed concert series, is streaming on the symphony’s YouTube channel through April 8. (Courtesy San Francisco Symphony)

The San Francisco Symphony has begun sharing online as the world is in its first weeks of sheltering in place.

While live performances at Davies Symphony Hall due to the coronavirus pandemic have been canceled (or postponed) through April 30, the symphony is making documentary and concerts of music director Michael Tilson Thomas and the orchestra’s “Keeping Score” series available for unlimited free screening through April 8.

Startign today, the series is being released in four batches: The first, available March 19, includes “Copland and the American Sound,” “Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5” and Charles Ives’ “Holidays” Symphony.

Releases on March 25 are devoted to Mahler’s music, and, and on April 1, Stravinsky’s “Rite of Spring” and Berlioz’ “Symphony fantastique” are covered. The final release on April 8 features Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3, “Eroica.”

“Creating ‘Keeping Score’ remains one of the most exciting journeys the San Francisco Symphony and I have taken together,” said MTT in a news release. “It offers real insight into the origins of the music and the devotion of the musicians who keep its message a living tradition. As we all navigate our brave new world, I take pride in being able to share with everyone the music and stories that hold such deep meaning to me and my orchestra colleagues.”

The programs can be accessed at the symphony’s YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0wRztEPtQWDXUybBpYRpaA channel:

