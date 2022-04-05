S.F. Gay Men’s Chorus premieres “Songs of the Phoenix” featuring 13 composers and lyricists

The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus has not been seen or heard at Davies Symphony Hall since before the pandemic, but the group’s lush sonority is set to return to the venue April 10 when the chorus performs “Voices Rising,” a concert that marks the world premiere of the diverse song cycle “Songs of the Phoenix,” reprise memorable SFGMC commissions and performances, and include a tribute to the late composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim.

SFGMC has survived two major pandemics since its founding in 1978 — first with HIV/AIDS, which claimed the lives of more than 300 of its members, and now with COVID, which forced cancellation of the group’s performance at Davies in spring 2020 and led to the loss of three of its beloved holiday season concerts in 2021. Thus “Voices Rising” is a particularly apt name for a concert in which SFGMC will give voice to its moving stories after the ensemble-silencing challenges of the pandemic.

“The real challenge to a choir is you need to sing together, and with all of the technology we have there is no platform that allows choruses to sing together and hear each other,” said SFGMC artistic director Tim Seelig. “If you’ve ever been in a group and tried to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ on Zoom, it is unbelievably bad — there is delay and you can’t sing on Zoom — so you really cut out all rehearsals.”

Seelig, who will be one of the honorees at “Crescendo,” the SFGMC’s 16th annual fundraiser at 6 p.m. April 8 at San Francisco’s Four Seasons Hotel, said that with the exception of one outdoor gathering at the Mission Dolores church parking lot last May, the group wasn’t able to regularly rehearse until September — and then only when distanced and masked. Rehearsals became difficult again when the omicron variant prematurely ended the holiday season performances, but the pandemic imposed additional challenges upon the group.

“A chorus like the Gay Men’s Chorus is really a family; it’s a large family with 270 singers, and it becomes your social outlet, your family and friends, and it’s really important that we do that, and we lost that,” Seelig said. “And the other leg of the stool that is so important is its activism — we are a social justice arts organization. We had the community part taken away, and we had the activism taken away. We could do a virtual video, but we were not able to go out and do the kind of performances that ordinarily we are able to do throughout the year.”

Indeed, themes of social justice are at the heart of “Songs of the Phoenix,” whose uplifting name also alludes to the mythical bird that graces the flag of The City of San Francisco. Thirteen composers and lyricists from various backgrounds contributed 10 songs to the song cycle that was curated by Tony Award-nominated Broadway composer Andrew Lippa (2010 for “The Addams Family”) and produced by Academy Award winner Bruce Cohen (1999 Best Picture Oscar for “American Beauty”), and they recount stories of hardship, rebirth and victory.

The gay Black composer and lyricist Joriah Kwamé, 24, has employed an eclectic mix of musical styles in his career and wrote “Song of Tomorrow,” his contribution to “Songs of the Phoenix,” with a fusional style he describes as “modern R&B and hip-hop meet choir.” Kwamé’s inspiration for “Song of Tomorrow” arose from his viewing the searing George Floyd video, and the song opens with the poignant line, “That face on the screen looks a lot like mine, looks like my brother; we could share a mother.”

“Seeing the image of a Black man being murdered in real time by police was an eye-opening moment for a lot of us, but specifically for someone who is of that descent, it hit close to home, so that’s what I wanted to capture in that first line,” Kwamé said.

The timing of George Floyd’s tragic death in the midst of a pandemic generated a feeling of hopelessness and sadness for Kwamé, but also sparked a sense of hope that is central to “Song of Tomorrow.”

“I realized that hope was not in today but in tomorrow and the changes this unfortunate situation will cause,” Kwamé said. “It’s a hopeful idea that the song of tomorrow — what the chorus of the song harkens to — says that as terrible as these things that happen are in our history in general, but also in 2020, there will always be hope for the future as long as we can sing in it.”

In addition to “Songs of the Phoenix,” which will include narration and choreography provided by the San Francisco Bay Area Theater Company, the concert will present highlights from notable SFGMC commissions: Lippa’s “Unbreakable” and Julian Hornik’s “@queerz,” which originally was scheduled to premiere in spring 2020.

SFGMC will also stage a 10th anniversary performance of thrice Academy Award and four-time Grammy Award winner Stephen Schwartz’s “Testimony.” The performance of that work, which was inspired by the “It Gets Better Project,” will come on the heels of enactment of an LGBTQ+-shaming “Don’t Say Gay” law in Florida.

“I came out in the 1980s when it was still really hard, but we thought it would get better, and Dan Savage started the organization ‘It Gets Better,’ and, indeed, it does get better,” Seelig said. “But I think it’s harder these days to come out — the bashing of LGTBQ people is so rampant — and when Trump was elected, we knew that laws would start to be reversed, and are we ever seeing that, and not just in Florida. When I was coming out 35 years ago, we didn’t have laws banning books, for God’s sake!”

The paean to theater legend Sondheim includes a piece that was cut from his musical “Assassins,” and SFGMC’s presentation of it will be the first time it will be performed by a chorus. The inclusion of this piece came after Lippa appealed to Sondheim for a composition.

“When Lippa reached out to Sondheim, he said, ‘Well, I’m not taking any more commissions, but I do have a piece I would like to give to the Gay Men’s Chorus,’” Seelig recounted. “We were recording it for him on Sunday of Thanksgiving and he died on Friday, and he had asked, ‘Can you please record it for me with some singers so I can hear what it sounds like.’ We had 24 singers who had learned it and were ready to record it Sunday, but he never got to hear it.”

Seelig, who will be retiring from his position at SFGMC this summer, is optimistic about the group’s future.

“The chorus, with 44 years behind it — the sky’s continually the limit — and I have no doubt that my successor, who will be named on April 19, will take the chorus to even greater heights,” Seelig said effusively. “As has ben the case throughout its history, it has never lacked vision, the chorus is 100% focused on its mission, and it’s going to be a force to be reckoned with.”

IF YOU GO:

San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus

Where: Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.

When: April 10, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $25 to $125

Contact: (415) 392-4400 or sfgmc.org.