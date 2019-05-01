Running Touch finds success with indie-electronic sound

Those who painstakingly search the Internet might be able to find the birth name of 24-year-old Melbourne artist Running Touch — but he would seriously prefer they didn’t. After building a huge Triple J radio-backed following in Australia with soulful indie-electronic experiments including “Lovely” and “When I’m Around You” — which led to soundtrack placement on TV (“Riverdale”) and film (“Blade Runner 2049”) — he still won’t respond to any name but his adopted one. Only his closest friends are allowed to use an in-club nickname he won’t reveal to anyone else.

Suppose you’re hungrily waiting for a takeout food order, and they accidentally call your real name for pickup?

Nope. I would not respond. The food would have to sit there, unclaimed. Same if I won some huge prize or was acknowledged for some huge achievement. They would have to call Running Teach for me to respond.

There’s an old adage that says you can accomplish anything you want to if you’re willing to let someone else take all the credit.

That’s a really good saying, and I’m 100 percent feeling it at the moment. And why haven’t I taken credit for my work so far? I guess I just never thought about it in that way. I wouldn’t even say that I’m a good enough person to think like that. But I’m also just not that big yet.

Why the anonymity, then?

Well, people seem to need an identity to follow with music, a face or persona to cling to, and I feel like sometimes that can be really distracting. But at the same time, I take it as a mark of authenticity where people can actually look past what — or who — represents the music and just take it for what it is.

What did you want to do as Running Touch?

I come from a band background (hardcore outfit Ocean Grove) and I eventually just wanted to explore a different avenue of music. Like at school, where you don’t just take one subject, you take six, I thought I would try my hand exploring different genres, and this was the best one I tried. And luckily the best fit for me, and the one that suited my skill set the best.

Have you ever had no choice but to answer to your real name in public?

Once, this manager of another band I was on tour with saw me talking to these two girls, and he must not have liked me much, because he came walking over calling out my real name. And I was like, “Dude! What are you doing?” It was certainly awkward.

