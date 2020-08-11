Red Room Orchestra plays ‘Twin Peaks’ show at Chapel

The Red Room Orchestra — known for its atmospheric, cocktail lounge interpretations of music from “Twin Peaks” — returns to The Chapel in the Mission this weekend for a socially-distanced dinner show and outdoor concert to benefit local music clubs.

“The chance to perform and in the process supporting and helping to safely reopen these scenes at what is our essential point of origin means the world to us. Excited to play to a live audience and the fog!” said Red Room Orchestra leader Marc Capelle, anticipating the show, which starts at 7 p.m. Saturday , Aug. 15 at the club.

Capelle, Allyson Baker, Tom Ayres, Pete Straus, Larry Carr and special guest Kelley Stoltz will play scores from the quirky TV show and music from filmmaker David Lynch’s “Fire Walk with Me,” “Blue Velvet” and “Eraserhead.” The event also includes seated dinners for two or four created by the chef at the recently reopened restaurant Curio at the club.

Capelle says the “Twin Peaks”-shows “grew almost magically out of a one-off duo show playing ‘Twin Peaks’ music in cocktail lounge at The Chapel in 2017 at the request of club manager Fred Barnes.” He adds, “From there it very rapidly blossomed into an orchestra, with actors from the ‘Twin Peaks’ cast performing with the ensemble along with able liminal assistance from comedians, dancers, video artists and fellow travelers in the international music, literary and art scenes.”

Club managers say a special outdoor stage is being constructed for the event, and masks will be required to enter. Tickets, which include the prix fixe meal, cost about $300 for a table of two, and about $535 for a table of four. Co-presented by (((folkYEAH!))), the event’s proceeds go to the Independent Venue Alliance. Visit https://bit.ly/2PHioy8 for details.

Pop Music

