Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews Band, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Khalid at BottleRock

Brandi Carlile, Janelle Monáe, Zedd, Avett Brothers also among dozens of acts in three-day lineup

Stevie Nicks is among the headliners of the 2020 BottleRock Napa Valley. (Courtesy photo)

BottleRock Napa Valley’s got an amazing lineup this year, including Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews Band, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Khalid and Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals.

Three-day passes to the 2020 festival in the Napa Valley Expo in downtown Napa on May 22-24 already are sold out, but single-day general admission tickets and VIP passes ($159-$359) go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 at BottleRockNapaValley.com.

Here’s the day-by-day lineup of the eighth annual event:

Friday, May 22: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Miley Cyrus, Brandi Carlile, Foals, Jimmy Eat World, Local Natives, Finneas, Milky Chance, Amos Lee, Village People, MUNA, RIPE, The Frights, Digable Planets, Atlas Genius, Oliver Riot, White Reaper, Meg Myers, Tessa Violet, Uncle Blazer + DJ Ango from Workaholics, 99 Neighbors, In The Valley Below, Ryland James, Chris Pierce, Pacific Radio, The Haden Triplets, Grass Child

Saturday, May 23: Stevie Nicks, Khalid, Janelle Monáe, Maggie Rogers, Blondie, Of Monsters and Men, Empire of The Sun, Tegan & Sara, CAAMP, Grace VanderWaal, Eric B. & Rakim, Hamilton Leithauser, Ra Ra Riot, Jack Harlow, MAX, DJ Z-Trip, TWIN XL, DeVotchKa, Reignwolf, slenderbodies, Smith and Thell, Madison Ryann Ward, JJ Wilde, Hembree, almost monday, Peter Harper, Lily Meola, Sam Johnson, Napa Valley Youth Symphony

Sunday, May 24: Dave Matthews Band, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Zedd, The Avett Brothers, Maren Morris, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Iration, Jon Bellion, Matt Nathanson, Trampled By Turtles, The Band CAMINO, Turkuaz w/ Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: Remain in Light Turns 40, Mandolin Orange, Hobo Johnson & the Lovemakers, Big Freedia, Absofacto, Eliza & The Delusionals, Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, Evie Irie, KOTA The Friend, Full Moonalice: The THC Revue, Buffalo Gospel, The Alive, Lily Meola, Obsidian Son, Silverado Pickups