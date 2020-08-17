Recreational access to Alcatraz Island restored

Park staff will be on hand to assist visitors on Alcatraz Island. (Courtesy NPS)

Alcatraz Island is once open again to visitors.

Golden Gate National Recreation Area officials announced today that outdoor access to the famed attraction is being increased in accordance with guidelines set by national, state and local public health authorities.

“The health and safety of our visitors and employees are our highest priority,” said Laura E. Joss, general superintendent of GGNRA. “We are pleased to begin welcoming back visitors, to provide a great outdoor experience on Alcatraz Island, and to allow our partners and staff to tell the important stories of this unique Bay Area icon.”

Ferry rides from San Francisco’s Pier 33 to the island have resumed, with reduced capacity departures at 11 a.m., noon, 1, 2 and 3 p.m. daily, through Nov. 1. Tickets are about $40 general, at https://www.alcatrazcruises.com/. To ensure safety, social distancing will be enforced on the boat trips.

Guests guiding themselves may check out the exterior of the Cell House, Building 64, Warden’s House, Water Tower, Officer’s Club and Model Industries Building as well as outdoor landmarks including Eagle Plaza, the Recreation Yard, Sally Port and Rose Garden along the East, West and North Road.

In other safety measures, trails will be one-way to minimize close contact and interiors of buildings will remain closed. Food service is not available and eating is not allowed.

Tours and ranger talks are not yet being offered, although rangers on duty will welcome visitors and help them navigate.

Guests should plan their visit in advance and follow public health rules by wearing masks when social distancing cannot be maintained.

For updates on COVID-19 practices at the GGNRA and other National Park Service operations, visit NPS.gov/coronavirus.

