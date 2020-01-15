Real Housewife Kelly Dodd returns to The City

Kelly Dodd comes to August Hall this week in “An Evening With Celebrity Housewives” with New York City’s Sonja Morgan. (Courtesy Tommy Garcia/Bravo)

As a cast member of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Kelly Dodd has shared her life in Newport Beach with viewers for four seasons. This year, she also took the camera crew back to Phoenix, where she grew up, to give audiences a window into her wild teen years in Arizona.

But she’s never mentioned the time that she and her then-husband Michael Dodd lived together in the Bay Area.

“I never talked about living in San Francisco on the show,” says Dodd, 44, who returns to The City, joined by Sonja Morgan of “The Real Housewives of New York City” for “An Evening With Celebrity Housewives” on Friday at August Hall.

Dodd, born Kelly Meza in Scottsdale, moved to The City in 2005 after Michael became president and chief operating officer of LeapFrog, an Emeryville-based educational entertainment and electronics company.

During her Bay Area stay, she lived in two different apartments in the SoMa neighborhood, a house in Russian Hill, met three of her best friends whom she describes as “sisters” and gave birth to her daughter Jolie.

In 2011, the Dodds moved to Newport Beach, where Kelly got a job as a media consultant for the Orange County Register and Michael continued in his role at LeapFrog till 2016, the same year Kelly joined “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

Since becoming a “Housewife,” Dodd has suffered plenty of indignities from her costars. In her first season, three of the other women verbally attacked her on a girls’ trip to Ireland, and last season, she was accused of being a regular cocaine user by “Housewives” veteran Vicki Gunvalson.

In the past, Dodd responded to bullying with anger. But in this recent season, when she was said to have taken part in a “sex train” by multiple castmates, she decided to kill them with calmness.

“At first, it was really hard, because these vicious rumors were a detriment to my family,” says Dodd. “But then I decided that it’s so absurd that it’s a joke. So I overcame those rumors and lies through humor and not letting them get the best of me.”

Dodd is instead dedicating her energies to her new beau, Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal, her Positive Beverage line of nutritious carbonated waters (available at retailers like Target) and “Housewives” meet and greets across the country, where she opens up about her life on and off camera.

She’s particularly excited about returning to The City for her upcoming appearance with Morgan, where she’ll no doubt reminisce about her years living in The City by the Bay.

“I miss everything about San Francisco,” says Dodd. “I love the city lights, the walking and the restaurants. The only thing I don’t miss is the weather. In the summer, you want the summer.”

IF YOU GO

An Evening With Celebrity Housewives

Where: August Hall, 420 Mason St., S.F.

When: 9 p.m. Friday , Jan. 17

Tickets: $50

Contact: augusthallsf.com