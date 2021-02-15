Filmmaker Madeleine Lim heads up the San Francisco-based Queer Women of Color Media Arts Project, which is regrouping during the pandemic and remaining dedicated to creating and promoting works by underrepresented people. (Courtesy Leilani Nisperos)

Filmmaker Madeleine Lim heads up the San Francisco-based Queer Women of Color Media Arts Project, which is regrouping during the pandemic and remaining dedicated to creating and promoting works by underrepresented people. (Courtesy Leilani Nisperos)

Queer, trans women still seeking representation in media

By Kate Selig

Bay City News Foundation

Madeleine Lim launched the Queer Women of Color Media Arts Project in 2000 to address the lack of queer women of color among filmmakers. Now, as the project enters its 21st year, Lim says the industry still has a long way to go to create films that are representative.

“In order for mainstream films to move the needle toward equity and justice, it’s really important that people-of-color filmmakers and people-of-color film organizations are leading the effort,” Lim said.

QWOCMAP, a San Francisco nonprofit, creates, exhibits and distributes films that authentically reflect the lives of queer women of color and gender non-binary, gender nonconforming and transgender people of color.

Lim said the inspiration to start QWOCMAP came after she completed a film that was featured on the international film festival circuit. Despite attending festivals centered on people of color or LGBTQ-plus people, she was among only a handful of queer woman-of-color filmmakers.

“If we’re not making films about our own lives and our own communities, then who will?” she asked herself at the time.

She returned to San Francisco and applied for a grant from the California Arts Council to conduct free filmmaking workshops for the queer woman of color community, marking the start of QWOCMAP’s annual filmmaker training program.

QWOCMAP has since expanded beyond a one-woman operation to include multiple staff. The project hosts free filmmaking workshops in underserved regions across the U.S. and internationally, an annual Queer Woman of Color Film Festival, and a distribution program that links such films to international audiences.

Over 450 films have been created through the filmmaker training program, and over 500 films have been presented at the film festival, according to Lim. Films distributed by QWOCMAP have screened across the world, including at indigenous film festivals in New Zealand.

While today there are more films on streaming platforms like Hulu and Netflix about LGBTQ-plus people, many do not feature people of color or transgender people, she said.

“Twenty years later, audiences are still hungry for images of ourselves,” she said.

Over the past two decades, the project has survived major financial shocks like the dot-com bubble and the 2008 recession. Lim said racism, sexism and homophobia also have impacted funding. QWOCMAP’s organizational budget recently hit half a million dollars, a major milestone.

“There’s been no other organization that’s lasted this long that serves queer and trans people of color in the world,” Lim said.

One of her goals for the future is to keep QWOCMAP’s budget stable, especially as the pandemic has jeopardized the budgets of San Francisco city agencies that fund the project.

The pandemic also led QWOCMAP to cancel its 2020 filmmaker training program and move its film festival online. Lim noted that there is a silver lining to both changes. The filmmaker training program cancellation gave the QWOCMAP team time to redesign the curriculum and move parts of the training online in case the program has to be run virtually in the future.

And the online film festival allowed over 1,000 households from across the world to tune in for each screening.

While the 2021 film festival will also be held online, Lim is hopeful that the filmmaker training can be held in-person in the fall. “That’s the optimistic plan,” she said.

LGBTQMovies and TV

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Happily horsing around in Temecula

Just Posted

Ezekiel Logan, a 96-year-old World War II Navy veteran, prepares to receive a COVID-19 vaccination from Kaiser nurse Jamie Rant at the opening of the COVID-19 mass vaccination site at Moscone Center on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
SF to pause COVID-19 vaccinations at two mass sites as supplies run out

San Francisco’s two high-volume vaccination sites will temporarily cease operations Monday due… Continue reading

San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria (10) stretches to make a play at third base on a passed ball against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park on August 25, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner).
Giants charting a steady course in rugged NL West

Giants fans were tantalized in 2020. For the first time since winning… Continue reading

Mark Coats Coats’ family remembers him as a hard worker, funny, respectful, charismatic, caring and an amazing singer. He left behind four children, six siblings and a close-knit extended family. (Courtesy photo)
Family of SF man gunned down at home seeks answers

Mark Coats’ relatives offer reward for tips in 2019 homicide

Leticia Duarte, left, and Michelle Narrivato appeared in a Creative Corps production of “The Two Fridas” in Washington Square Park.<ins> (Courtesy photo)</ins>
For Leticia Duarte, all the world’s a Zoom stage

Actor is optimistic about the future of live theater

Oakland Athletics left fielder Mark Canha (20) steals a hit against the wall in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Chicago White Sox on September 30, 2020 in Oakland, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner).
A’s have key questions to answer this spring

There are different stages to the A’s. While they always seem to… Continue reading

Most Read