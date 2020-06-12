Queen of Bounce Big Freedia heads up online 2020 San Francisco Pride festivities

Queen of Bounce Big Freedia is headlining the 2020 San Francisco Pride celebration – online on its 50th anniversary due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Though Pride partiers won’t enjoy the Market Street parade or live acts filling Civic Center the last weekend of June, they can virtually check out the lineup, which also includes Australian singer-songwriter Betty Who, “American Idol” finalist David Hernandez, rising pop star Dorian Electra, teen hip-hop sensation Kidd Kenn, and Uberlândia-born Brazilian transgender artist Urias.

Bay Area drag personalities Honey Mahogany, Per Sia, Sister Roma and Yves Saint Croissant host the programming, running from 1 to 9 p.m. June 27 and 2 to 7 p.m. June 28 at SFPride.org.

SFPride, billed as the nation’s largest gathering of the LGBTQ+ community and allies, and online for the first time this year, also is slated to include speeches from LGBTQ+ elected officials and community leaders, information about Pride’s 2020 grand marshals and honorees, along with conversations and remembrances about 50 years of the Pride movement.

Responding to the notion that Pride 2020 activities be altered in response to recent widespread Black Lives Matter demonstrations, San Francisco Pride Board President Carolyn Wysinger said, “In the wake of the murders of Tony McDade, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, many people asked if Pride would be postponed to honor the movement around the world against police brutality. My response is always the same: Stonewall was started by a Black trans woman. Stonewall was a defense of Black bodies. In honor of this, San Francisco Pride will use this moment to lift up and center our Black LGBTQ+ community members. They are my siblings. Remember, when you solve it for Black people, you solve it for everybody. And you don’t have to pivot to center Black people and Black voices if you are already centering and seeing them.”

This year’s Pride programming began June 5, with Mayor London Breed’s LGBTQ+ Pride Kick-off featuring a panel discussion, “Pride in Defense of Black Bodies,” moderated by Wysinger with Transgender District Executive Director Aria Sa’id, National Center for Lesbian Rights Executive Director Imani Rupert-Gordon and San Francisco Human Rights Commission’s Tuquan Harrison.

San Francisco Pride also is slated to participate in Global Pride — a 24-hour, live-streamed festival uniting some 350 Pride organizations from around the world — on June 27 led by Interpride, a collection of international Pride organizers,

Complementary Pride 50 events include film (the Frameline44 Pride Showcase on June 25–28); Openhouse’s LGBTQ+ Senior Prom on June 25; the Trans March 2020 on June 26, Gary Virginia and Donna Sachet’s Pride Brunch 2020 on June 27; and Illuminate the Pink Triangle, a celebration of the Twin Peaks public art installation on June 27.

